HPE takes aim at VMware with latest VM Essentials play
Company claims using its own hypervisor can reduce “up to 90% of VM license costs”
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has extended its Morpheus Software and VM Essentials offering in a move that it claims can significantly reduce costs for businesses across their IT estate.
The first of the updates from the company is the availability of HPE Morpheus VM Essentials on Private Cloud Business Edition.
According to the company, this can significantly reduce VM license costs versus the market average at a time when VMware’s pricing continues to come under scrutiny.
Rajeev Bhardwaj, VP and chief product officer for private cloud and flex solutions at HPE, said: “Take a server, single server with one socket, with 48 cores. Today, if you price it on a per core basis on one side, and you look at our pricing, which is on a per socket basis, you will see a 90% saving on licensing costs just on a server.
“And now you can extend that server across your entire cloud, and you can see these benefits, kind of multiply.”
Bhardwaj also claimed that the orchestration platform the company provides, Morpheus Software, is offered at 5% lower cost than comparable products in the market. He added that through lower licensing costs and centralized management, customers could expect savings of around 45%.
In addition to making Morpheus VM Essentials available on Private Cloud Business Edition, the company is also now offering HPE Morpheus Enterprise and VM Essentials as standalone software that can run on competitor hardware.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“When we look at our virtualization platform, we recognize, you know, it sits in heterogeneous environments,” said Bhardwaj.
“With that in mind … looking at the hardware today, the underlying infrastructure, we support the HPE servers and storage, and we've added Dell servers and NetApp storage to the portfolio.”
Specifically, these are Dell PowerEdge servers and NetApp AFF arrays, as well as HPE ProLiant Compute Gen 11 and Gen 12 servers.
All of the above is available immediately, as is Morpheus Software integration for Alletra Storage MP. New Private Cloud Business Edition systems with SimpliVity will be available in the third quarter of 2025, after the company’s annual HPE Discover conference.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- HPE unveils Mod Pod AI ‘data center-in-a-box’ at Nvidia GTC
- HPE alerts affected staff after Midnight Blizzard breach
- HPE eyes enterprise data sovereignty gains with Aruba Networking Central expansion
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
-
-
AMD names Anjana Srinivasan as new EMEA channel chief
News The former Microsoft leader will lead AMD's commercial channel strategy across the region
-
Time to Pivot: Shrinking the attack surface in the age of trusted tool abuse
Industry Insights Cybercriminals are increasingly using legitimate tools to evade detection, a tactic known as Living Off the Land (LOTL)
-
HPE announces VM Essentials – the VMWare competitor that isn’t
News Execs at HPE Discover acknowledge Broadcom issues, but deny they’re in competition
-
Barclays extends HPE GreenLake contract amid “significant acceleration” of hybrid cloud strategy
News The pair will step up their collaboration to drive private cloud efficiencies using AI and other new technologies
-
'Catastrophic' cloud outages are keeping IT leaders up at night – is it time for businesses to rethink dependence?
News The costs associated with cloud outages are rising steadily, prompting a major rethink on cloud strategies at enterprises globally
-
Scottish data center provider teams up with HPE to unveil National Cloud – a UK sovereign cloud service for large enterprises, tech startups, and public sector organizations
News The DataVita National Cloud service is aimed at customers with complex workloads, addressing compliance and security concerns for public services and regulated industries
-
HPE eyes ‘major leap’ for GreenLake with Morpheus Data acquisition
News HPE will integrate Morpheus’ hybrid cloud management technology to ‘future-proof’ its GreenLake platform
-
HPE Discover 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happened
Live Blog HPE Discover 2024 is a wrap – here's everything we learned in Las Vegas this year
-
Four things to look out for at HPE Discover 2024
Analysis HPE Discover 2024 is taking place at the Venetian in Las Vegas from 18-19 June. Here are some ideas of what we can expect to see at the show
-
HPE GreenLake gets a slew of new storage features
News The additions to HPE GreenLake will help businesses simplify how they optimize storage, data, and workloads, the company suggests