HPE takes aim at VMware with latest VM Essentials play

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has extended its Morpheus Software and VM Essentials offering in a move that it claims can significantly reduce costs for businesses across their IT estate.

The first of the updates from the company is the availability of HPE Morpheus VM Essentials on Private Cloud Business Edition.

According to the company, this can significantly reduce VM license costs versus the market average at a time when VMware’s pricing continues to come under scrutiny.

Rajeev Bhardwaj, VP and chief product officer for private cloud and flex solutions at HPE, said: “Take a server, single server with one socket, with 48 cores. Today, if you price it on a per core basis on one side, and you look at our pricing, which is on a per socket basis, you will see a 90% saving on licensing costs just on a server.

“And now you can extend that server across your entire cloud, and you can see these benefits, kind of multiply.”

Bhardwaj also claimed that the orchestration platform the company provides, Morpheus Software, is offered at 5% lower cost than comparable products in the market. He added that through lower licensing costs and centralized management, customers could expect savings of around 45%.

In addition to making Morpheus VM Essentials available on Private Cloud Business Edition, the company is also now offering HPE Morpheus Enterprise and VM Essentials as standalone software that can run on competitor hardware.

“When we look at our virtualization platform, we recognize, you know, it sits in heterogeneous environments,” said Bhardwaj.

“With that in mind … looking at the hardware today, the underlying infrastructure, we support the HPE servers and storage, and we've added Dell servers and NetApp storage to the portfolio.”

Specifically, these are Dell PowerEdge servers and NetApp AFF arrays, as well as HPE ProLiant Compute Gen 11 and Gen 12 servers.

All of the above is available immediately, as is Morpheus Software integration for Alletra Storage MP . New Private Cloud Business Edition systems with SimpliVity will be available in the third quarter of 2025, after the company’s annual HPE Discover conference .

