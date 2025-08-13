HPE just announced bold new additions to its Private Cloud service, including Nvidia Blackwell GPUs
New hardware and open source AI models seek to unlock robotics, vision models at the enterprise level
HPE has announced an expansion to its Nvidia Computing by HPE portfolio, including the latest Nvidia hardware designed for AI.
Two new HPE ProLiant Compute servers will be made available, the company confirmed. The HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen11 server will support up to two Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell chips within a slim 2U RTX Pro Server configuration.
Meanwhile, the HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 server will support up to eight of the RTX PRO 6000, in a 4U form factor. This offering will be made available in September.
The RTX PRO 6000 was previously only available in the 4U form factor, but is now available in 2U form factor. This, HPE said, can be more easily deployed by customers in their existing server racks and is capable of being run with air cooling.
HPE highlighted the intended workloads for the HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12, including inference for generative and agentic AI models, visual computing, 3D modeling, and digital twins.
HPE Private Cloud will feature Nvidia's latest models
The newest version of Private Cloud AI will include support for this hardware, as well as for Nvidia’s latest AI models.
This will include Nemotron, a set of open source reasoning models based on Meta’s Llama, as well as the Cosmos Reason vision language model intended for robotics and physical AI devices and Nvidia Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization, used to help AI agents extract information from video data.
“Our collaboration with Nvidia continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering solutions that unlock the value of generative, agentic and physical AI while addressing the unique demands of enterprise workloads,” said Cheri Williams SVP and general manager for private cloud and flex solutions at HPE.
HPE has doubled down on its partnership with Nvidia in recent months, with commitments to ensuring its customers have access to the latest hardware from the chip giant.
Private Cloud AI was co-developed with Nvidia from the ground up, combining HPE’s private cloud offerings and GreenLake architecture with Nvidia’s AI computing stack including its NIM microservices.
Together, the firms have stated they aim to enable enterprises to make the most of enterprise AI deployment, with baked-in investment protection designed to provide organizations with the latest Nvidia GPUs as they become available.
Customers can also choose to air gap Private Cloud AI services, if their data privacy rules demand strict controls.
