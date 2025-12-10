Veeam and HPE eye simplified data resilience with expanded alliance
The pair’s latest collaboration sees the introduction of next-gen data protection services to help eliminate risk across modern enterprise applications
Veeam and HPE have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership in a bid to streamline hybrid cloud operations and minimise risk across the enterprise.
Building on the pair’s initial partnership from earlier this year, the freshly expanded alliance will focus on new integrated solutions to help organizations better protect, recover, and leverage their data.
Additions include protection for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials software, as well as various integrations between HPE products and Veeam’s Data Platform.
“Trust, resilience, and availability are the new currency of business,” commented John Jester, Veeam’s chief revenue officer, in an announcement.
“Our strengthened partnership with HPE gives customers the agility and confidence to protect, recover, and leverage their data, wherever it resides.”
HPE Morpheus plugin
Among the fruits of the partnership is a new Veeam native integration plugin for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, which will offer hypervisor-based image-level backup for virtual machines (VMs) running on the HPE platform.
Currently in beta with expected general availability scheduled for early 2026, the pair said the addition will provide more robust protection for hybrid workloads.
HPE has also validated HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software container services as a Veeam-ready solution to improve protection for containerized workloads.
Veeam Data Platform integrations
The companies have also announced expanded integration between HPE solutions and the Veeam Data Platform.
Businesses will soon be able to deploy HPE Private Cloud Business Edition together with Veeam as a unified alternative to fragmented, do-it-yourself data protection.
Veeam will provide improved data portability and resilience between VMware and VM Essentials, the pair said, as well as accelerated deployment, streamlined support, and a “dramatically simplified experience.”
By leveraging the latest version of HPE StoreOnce Catalyst, Veeam’s Data Platform can also now achieve up to 60:1 data reduction, while reducing incremental backup limits and boosting restore speeds to help drive down cost of ownership.
Additional highlights
Elsewhere, Veeam has introduced NVMe support for HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 with new snapshot integrations for speedier backups and near-instant recovery for critical workloads.
New reference architectures designed to deliver end-to-end immutability across the wider Alletra portfolio are “expected soon.”
HPE and Veeam are also partnering on two new joint services: a Data Resilience and Security Posture workshop and a Disaster Recovery Capability Maturity Analysis offering.
The new additions leverage Veeam’s Data Resiliency Maturity Model (DRMM) to help organizations assess and strengthen their cyber resilience strategies.
“Today’s announcement demonstrates the continuous, deep alignment between HPE and Veeam in removing friction and risk from hybrid cloud and modern application environments,” said Patrick Osborne, senior vice president of hybrid cloud technology acceleration at HPE.
“Together, we’re delivering unmatched resiliency, operational simplicity, and innovation for our customers.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
