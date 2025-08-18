This powerful new mini PC from Lenovo’s Lecoo brand is a great option for remote workers and SMBs on a budget
The Lecoo Mini Pro is a compact, powerful bit of kit for home office workers
Mini PCs are growing in appeal for both consumers and enterprises alike, and Lenovo’s Lecoo brand just launched a powerful new option aimed at cost-conscious businesses.
The Lecoo Mini Pro is primarily aimed toward consumers, much like other offerings from the Lenovo subdivision, but the company has specifically touted its benefits for “office work at home” given its compact design.
Prices range between $480 to $670 and are dependent on the configurations chosen by the user. The mini PC comes equipped with a Hawk Point AMD CPU alongside an AMD Ryzen 8745H GPU and Radeon 780M integrated graphics.
The integrated graphics here means it’s perfect for lower-tier gaming tasks, but also for other creative workloads, according to Lecoo.
“It is very suitable for general audiovisual entertainment, computer games, and office work at home,” according to Lecoo promotional materials. “It is an excellent Lenovo-quality desktop mini computer.”
Elsewhere, the Lecoo Mini Pro can be configured with 16GB of DDR5 RAM or 32GB, both clocking in at 5600MHz, as well as some handy storage options.
For example, the device boasts dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for storage, giving users the ability to upgrade to 2TB of SSD storage.
The Lecoo Mini Pro is compact and quiet
A key appeal of the device lies in both its aforementioned size and power efficiency. It’s very compact and weighs in at around 2 kilograms, although compared to a Mac Mini it’s significantly bulkier.
Lecoo promotional materials describe it as “mini figure palm size”, measuring in at a volume of 0.95L, making it roughly 1/30th in size compared to a traditional desktop computer.
Notably, the device includes a ‘performance mode’ which allows users to run it at 70W, and boasts a dedicated ‘quiet mode’ which reduces device volume down to around 32 decibels by slowing down fan speeds.
In terms of connectivity options, the Lecoo Mini Pro also fares well. It includes dual USB-4 ports as well as two 2.5G Ethernet ports alongside HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 options.
Dual USB 2.0 ports also feature, making it a highly versatile option for users working with dual monitors, for example.
