June rundown: 2,000 missing devices and why threat groups are being renamed
Nvidia talked up the UK's AI prowess while also talking down its supercomputer infrastructure
June has been another busy month for IT and technology news. Whether it's new naming conventions for cybercriminal groups, Britain's big tech potential, and national security concerns over lost government devices, there is a lot to unpick.
As the month drew to a close, it was revealed that the UK's government had reportedly lost over 2,000 devices (laptops, phones, tablets) within a year. The Ministry of Defence and the Department for Work and Pensions appeared to be the most forgetful with their office hardware.
London Tech Week was also in June, and arguably the biggest guest speaker was Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, who had plenty to say on the state of AI in the UK.
ITPro's news editor Ross Kelly and reviews editor Bobby Hellard step in for Jane and Rory this week to chew the fat on the biggest IT news stories from June.
Highlights
"Maybe it's an occupational hazard. Workers on the go, constantly moving around, you know, London and the UK. But, I feel like there definitely has to be some form of training on emphasizing the importance of not leaving your laptop on a train or in a tube station."
"It did kind of feel like lobbying out in the open, because, Harang is chief of an Nvidia, Nvidia, a massive provider of supercomputer equipment. It did kind of feel like he'd use the right time to say what he feels and what he wants."
"Bears have been dragged down in this whole debacle. Cozy bear, Panda Bear, fuzzy bear, fancy bear. It's giving them all a bad name. They need to get a different animal to symbolize hacking, I think, than a bear."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
- Thousands of government phones and laptops are missing and nowhere to be found
- Jensen Huarang thinks the UK has immense AI potential
- Confused at all the threat group names? You’re not alone. CrowdStrike and Microsoft want to change that
Subscribe
Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Spotify
Subscribe to the IT Pro newsletter
Bobby Hellard is ITPro's Reviews Editor and has worked on CloudPro and ChannelPro since 2018. In his time at ITPro, Bobby has covered stories for all the major technology companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, and regularly attends industry-leading events such as AWS Re:Invent and Google Cloud Next.
Bobby mainly covers hardware reviews, but you will also recognize him as the face of many of our video reviews of laptops and smartphones.
-
-
MIT study claims using AI tools impact cognitive function
News A recent study from MIT suggests that using AI tools impacts brain activity, with frequent users underperforming compared to their counterparts.
-
Hackers are using this Microsoft 365 feature to bombard enterprises with phishing emails
News A new phishing campaign uncovered by researchers at Varonis shows threat actors are abusing Microsoft 365's Direct Send feature to launch phishing attacks.
-
CES 2025: AI laptops and Nvidia’s tiny powerhouse
ITPro Podcast Project DIGITS promises to put the power of local LLMs on the desks of developers
-
The IT Pro Podcast: Solving the semiconductor shortage
IT Pro Podcast When the chips are down, supply chains may need a long time to ramp back up to full capacity
-
IT Pro Podcast Special Edition: How laptops have changed in the last five years
Sponsored Technology has advanced a long way since 2017 and so have our needs
-
The IT Pro Podcast: Is planned obsolescence real?
IT Pro Podcast When is a piece of tech officially past its sell-by date?
-
The IT Pro Podcast: How to perfect your remote working setup
IT Pro Podcast Remote working is about more than just a laptop on the kitchen table
-
The IT Pro Podcast: The best bits of MWC 2022
IT Pro Podcast We recap some of the highlights of this year’s Mobile World Congress
-
The IT Pro Podcast: Intel vs AMD
IT Pro Podcast The two rival chipmakers gear up for one of their most intense bouts yet
-
The IT Pro Podcast: Are foldable phones more than a fad?
IT Pro Podcast We take a look at the newest smartphone category