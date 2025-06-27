June rundown: 2,000 missing devices and why threat groups are being renamed

Nvidia talked up the UK's AI prowess while also talking down its supercomputer infrastructure

A smartphone left on a train under the Podcast episode title
June has been another busy month for IT and technology news. Whether it's new naming conventions for cybercriminal groups, Britain's big tech potential, and national security concerns over lost government devices, there is a lot to unpick.

As the month drew to a close, it was revealed that the UK's government had reportedly lost over 2,000 devices (laptops, phones, tablets) within a year. The Ministry of Defence and the Department for Work and Pensions appeared to be the most forgetful with their office hardware.

London Tech Week was also in June, and arguably the biggest guest speaker was Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, who had plenty to say on the state of AI in the UK.

ITPro's news editor Ross Kelly and reviews editor Bobby Hellard step in for Jane and Rory this week to chew the fat on the biggest IT news stories from June.

Highlights

"Maybe it's an occupational hazard. Workers on the go, constantly moving around, you know, London and the UK. But, I feel like there definitely has to be some form of training on emphasizing the importance of not leaving your laptop on a train or in a tube station."

"It did kind of feel like lobbying out in the open, because, Harang is chief of an Nvidia, Nvidia, a massive provider of supercomputer equipment. It did kind of feel like he'd use the right time to say what he feels and what he wants."

"Bears have been dragged down in this whole debacle. Cozy bear, Panda Bear, fuzzy bear, fancy bear. It's giving them all a bad name. They need to get a different animal to symbolize hacking, I think, than a bear."

Bobby Hellard
Bobby Hellard

Bobby Hellard is ITPro's Reviews Editor and has worked on CloudPro and ChannelPro since 2018. In his time at ITPro, Bobby has covered stories for all the major technology companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, and regularly attends industry-leading events such as AWS Re:Invent and Google Cloud Next.

Bobby mainly covers hardware reviews, but you will also recognize him as the face of many of our video reviews of laptops and smartphones.

