June rundown: 2,000 missing devices and why threat groups are being renamed

June has been another busy month for IT and technology news. Whether it's new naming conventions for cybercriminal groups, Britain's big tech potential, and national security concerns over lost government devices, there is a lot to unpick.

As the month drew to a close, it was revealed that the UK's government had reportedly lost over 2,000 devices (laptops, phones, tablets) within a year. The Ministry of Defence and the Department for Work and Pensions appeared to be the most forgetful with their office hardware.

London Tech Week was also in June, and arguably the biggest guest speaker was Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, who had plenty to say on the state of AI in the UK.

ITPro's news editor Ross Kelly and reviews editor Bobby Hellard step in for Jane and Rory this week to chew the fat on the biggest IT news stories from June.

Highlights

"Maybe it's an occupational hazard. Workers on the go, constantly moving around, you know, London and the UK. But, I feel like there definitely has to be some form of training on emphasizing the importance of not leaving your laptop on a train or in a tube station."

"It did kind of feel like lobbying out in the open, because, Harang is chief of an Nvidia, Nvidia, a massive provider of supercomputer equipment. It did kind of feel like he'd use the right time to say what he feels and what he wants."

"Bears have been dragged down in this whole debacle. Cozy bear, Panda Bear, fuzzy bear, fancy bear. It's giving them all a bad name. They need to get a different animal to symbolize hacking, I think, than a bear."

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Spotify

Subscribe to the IT Pro newsletter

Join us on LinkedIn