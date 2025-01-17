CES 2025: AI laptops and Nvidia’s tiny powerhouse

The Consumer Electronics Show has blown through Las Vegas, bringing – as always – a flurry of futuristic tech launches, promises, and some prototypes that will never see the light of day. But among the giant TVs and robotaxis, there were also some big moments for business tech.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Getty Images) Manage growing data volumes efficiently

From the dependable rollouts of AI PCs to novel – and more powerful – devices, a number of announcements will have caught the eye of business leaders.

In this episode, Jane and Rory talk to ITPro’s reviews editor Bobby Hellard, to explore some of the standout moments of CES 2025 and what it could mean for the year in business tech.

Highlights

“So as we say, if you're looking at new PCs I don't necessarily think the AI PC is going to attract much interest as yet. What do you need it for? There's an advert going around – have you seen it? The Apple advert? It's where the guy writes a terrible email to his boss and then uses AI to make it sound really formal and really good, and everyone in the office is suddenly amazed how he's done it. Is that what we want our people to do? Because that's all it seems to suggest at the moment. So if you're an IT decision maker, I don't know if an AI laptop really has any weight to it, at the moment, any real interest.”

“Nvidia specifically said that one of these could handle a large language model with up to 200 billion parameters. And you can pair them, because of that NVLink technology, you can pair two of them together to work on an LLM with just over 400 billion, which would put you in the realms of some of the most performant that Meta has put out. So Llama 3.2 for example, has around that many at its largest size. So you're talking about frontier models here”

“I think the user is the key, isn't it? It's what the user wants to do. Yeah. I mean, Alexa is useless to me outside of my kitchen, telling me when my food is cooked, or playing my music or the podcasts”