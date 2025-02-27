Repairable future-proofed laptops? The new Framework Laptop 12 can be continually refurbished and upgraded – and it could be a game changer for sustainable hardware

Modular computer manufacturer Framework has unveiled the latest addition to its range of future-proofed sustainable laptops with a new 12in touchscreen convertible notebook.

The Framework Laptop 12 is billed as a durable, repairable, and upgradeable alternative to the other small form-factor laptops on the market.

The new laptop will feature 13th generation Intel Core processors in both i3 and i5 variants, as well as support for up to 48GB of DDR5-5200 RAM, 2TB of NVMe storage, and Wi-FI6E. As always, all of these components are modular and upgradeable.

Framework said it customized the device’s 1920 x 1200 16:10 display to deliver over 400 nits of brightness, which will also feature touch and stylus support.

They are built using PC/ABS plastic reinforced with an internal metal skeleton, all of which is overmolded with shock-absorbing rubberized plastic for added durability.

On the software side, the Framework Laptop 12 will have support for both Windows 11 and Linux.

Framework says it wants to shake up the market for entry-level laptops with devices that are built to grow with the user and won’t become obsolete within a few years of hardware refresh cycles.

“We build products to fix what we see as a broken industry, and few categories are as emblematic of the problems with consumer electronics as entry-level laptops. They tend to be janky, locked-down, disposable, underpowered, and frankly, boring machines,” Nirav Patel, CEO at Framework, said in a blog announcing the launching of the laptop.

“Shamefully, these are the products that PC brands market for use by students and young people around the world. Instead, we believe these are the people who most need thoughtfully designed, long-lasting computers.”

The 12in version follows in the footsteps of Framework’s 13in laptop, from which it inherits all of its upgradeable characteristics but in a smaller chassis. Although Framework has had to cram more into the Laptop 12’s smaller chassis, it claims it’s the company’s easiest product to repair to date.

Framework wants to shake up hardware sustainability

In January 2020, Framework Computer Inc. was launched with the mission statement of fixing the consumer electronics industry’s unsustainable and anti-consumer practices.

It positioned itself as an advocate of the right-to-repair movement looking to combat the consumer electronics industry’s e-waste problem, and could potentially expand to the enterprise arena.

E-waste in the IT industry and beyond is a major problem when evaluating global sustainability, and addressing the longevity of devices like laptops will be an important step in fixing this.

In a poll conducted by Circular Computing IT leaders highlighted circulatory practices within the IT sector as a key focus in the years ahead.

In particular, they singled-out buying pre-used devices as one way in which businesses may look to reduce their e-waste, but procuring devices that can be repaired and upgraded in-house could pose another option for organizations looking to ramp up their sustainable hardware practices.

A significant number of businesses already reuse their hardware, and so providing devices that give them the headroom to extend each device’s lifespan by upgrading each component according to their needs may become an increasingly popular option as the ecosystem becomes more mature.