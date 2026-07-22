Samsung tests new shapes and materials for a more durable and immersive Galaxy Z Fold 8 line-up

Samsung has revealed three new foldable models, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and an all-new shape for the standard Z Fold 8.

The Galaxy Unpacked launch, which also included a new Flip 8, included many new features, such as a new durable titanium structure and more on-device AI tools and capabilities.

Of the three new models, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is the biggest and highest-spec'd. Folded, it looks like a standard phone thanks to an ever-decreasing thickness (5.9mm folded, 4.1 mm unfolded).

It has a 6.5in cover display and opens up to an 8in main display, which is essentially two 6.5in screens side by side.

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