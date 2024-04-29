Windows 11 Pro and CDW - Overcoming today's escalating cyberthreats
Employing a security-by-default approach with the latest Windows 11 Pro devices
Companies grapple with a complex threat landscape of phishing campaigns, ransomware viruses, and DDoS attacks. Successful attacks rely on factors such as the type of technologies used by the campaign’s target, the level of IT knowledge, and the corporate network’s security posture.
Security concerns cannot hinder business growth. This whitepaper provides an overview of the cybersecurity landscape and the growing diversity of work styles and environments. It then reveals how Windows 11 Pro devices proactively mitigate risk.
Here's what you'll learn:
- The three risk factors shaping the modern work environment
- The multi-layered defensive strategies for modern businesses
- Strategies to safeguard the future of work
Discover how you can increase productivity and collaboration.
Download now
Provided by Windows 11 Pro | CDW
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.