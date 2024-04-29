Windows 11 Pro and CDW - Overcoming today's escalating cyberthreats

Companies grapple with a complex threat landscape of phishing campaigns, ransomware viruses, and DDoS attacks. Successful attacks rely on factors such as the type of technologies used by the campaign’s target, the level of IT knowledge, and the corporate network’s security posture.

Security concerns cannot hinder business growth. This whitepaper provides an overview of the cybersecurity landscape and the growing diversity of work styles and environments. It then reveals how Windows 11 Pro devices proactively mitigate risk.

Here's what you'll learn:

The three risk factors shaping the modern work environment

The multi-layered defensive strategies for modern businesses

Strategies to safeguard the future of work

Discover how you can increase productivity and collaboration.

Download now

Provided by Windows 11 Pro | CDW