Microsoft refuses to back down on Windows 11 hardware requirements

While Microsoft has been urging people to shift from Windows 10 to Windows 11 ahead of ending support for the older operating system, there's one thing it won't do - budge on key hardware requirements.

Microsoft has spent the year urging people to switch to the newer OS, trying everything from rolling out new features to full-page upgrade prompts. While the market share for Windows 11 has climbed from 27% of desktop Windows users a year ago to 35% last month, it still trails Windows 10 on 62%, according to StatCounter .

One leading complaint among users has been strict hardware requirements , which would require some people to have to shell out for a new PC despite having a perfectly functioning machine.

That's largely down to Microsoft requiring Windows 11 to be installed on PCs that feature a system called Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, which is designed to shore up security on PCs running Windows.

Microsoft has now stressed that it will not lower requirements, as some had hoped, around TPM 2.0, keeping it as a minimum hardware requirement.

In a blog post , Microsoft senior product manager Steven Hosking said: "TPM 2.0 is not just a recommendation — it’s a necessity for maintaining a secure and future-proof IT environment with Windows 11."

Some users had found a way to dodge the requirements and install Windows 11 on PCs without that system, but Microsoft has pushed back saying such machines will display a watermark on the screen labelling the OS as unsupported.

What is TPM 2.0 and why is it important for Windows 11?

Hosking explained that TPM is hardware dedicated to security, which houses encryption keys, certificates, passwords, and other sensitive data to keep it safe from unauthorized access. The system also manages cryptographic operations.

TPM 2.0 is an upgrade from the previous version, TPM 1.2, and includes built-in features like Secure Boot and Windows Hello for business to make sure only verified software can run. Beyond that, TPM 2.0 has more advanced encryption and key management, Hosking said.

"It’s true that its implementation might require a change for your organization," he says. "Yet it represents an important step toward more effectively countering today’s intricate security challenges."

Beyond supporting security features in Windows 11 such as BitLocker, he said, TPM 2.0 enables cryptographic algorithms, encryption keys, and certificates used by different industries.

By pairing it with identity protection, it can help companies shift to a Zero Trust setup. Plus, Hosking noted that TPM 2.0 helps future-proof Windows 11 amid the rise of cloud and server architecture.

"From supporting more intricate encryption algorithms to adding cryptographic functionality, TPM 2.0 is essential to counteracting present-day cyber risks," he added. "As such, you should not disable TPM checks on Windows 11 endpoints."

The post offers advice on how to check the TPM status of a device — but also advises companies to start planning to upgrade incompatible devices now, a cost that may be unwelcome to many.