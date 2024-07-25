5G innovation hub coming to Port of Blyth

Comms infrastructure firm Boldyn Networks is planning a 5G Innovation Lab in the Port of Blyth, with the help of a half-million-pound investment from the North East Combined Authority's 5G Innovation Acceleration program.

The company will design and build a secure, high-bandwidth private 5G network that will become a testing ground for Industry 4.0 where businesses can test new ideas, learn about 5G, and develop their services.

The hub will have access to high-speed connectivity, innovation facilities, and co-working spaces, allowing local firms, many in the energy sector, to test and demonstrate their technologies in real-world conditions.

"We are delighted to welcome the first ever 5G Innovation Lab to Blyth. At the Port of Blyth, we pride ourselves on offering turnkey solutions to our customers," said Alasdair Kerr, commercial director at Port of Blyth.

"The Innovation Lab will provide a unique digital offering, enabling the exploration of innovative 5G technology solutions for the offshore renewable energy sector from a state-of-the-art facility on site."

Local organizations will also be involved in the project to help businesses in the region scale up, innovate, and access funding for 5G innovation. Educational institutions including Bede College and Advance Northumberland are planning to introduce a more digitally skilled curriculum for their STEM students, along with industry-specific training.

"This project will remove barriers to accessing, testing, and piloting 5G technology solutions for manufacturing and services companies within the Port of Blyth, regional ports, and the wider North East region. It demonstrates the Combined Authority's commitment to growing our region's innovation potential – to create high-skilled jobs, grow our green economy, and support offshore energy to get us to net zero," said Nick Kemp, portfolio holder for economy at the North East Combined Authority and leader of Newcastle City Council.

"The project complements the work already being done by the ORE catapult in robotics, autonomous systems, big data, AI, and next-gen tech – and will reduce the likelihood that businesses based in the region fall behind the curve on 5G adoption."

Port of Blyth is the port operating division of Blyth Harbour Commission, an independent statutory trust established in 1882, and is a major hub for the offshore energy industry.

Earlier this year, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult started work on a £6 million Technology Development Centre (TDC) in Blyth, offering testing, validation, and demonstration facilities for small and medium-sized companies working on products and services for the offshore wind industry.

The new 5G facility will, said Boldyn, boost the development of 5G-based solutions for the offshore energy sector, along with other local industries such as containers, dry bulks including coal, aggregates, and cement, and marine fuels.

"The new hub will unleash the region's potential, paving the way for new digital solutions that support a smarter and greener future for the UK," said Fionnuala Furmston, head of UK sales, private networks, at Boldyn Networks.