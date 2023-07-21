Why businesses are turning to private 5G

5G continues to roll out across the UK at pace, delivering high-speed data access for businesses and consumers alike.

But while 5G alone is a step forward for connectivity, and has helped to boost data availability for businesses across the country, firms can also deploy it in more tailored approaches to help meet specific business needs.

Companies with large campuses, or those that are looking to supply the low-latency connections needed for edge computing, are increasingly investing in private 5G networks.

In this episode, Jane and Rory are joined by Sandeep Raithatha, head of strategy, innovation, and 5G IoT at Virgin Media O2 to unpack the use cases and benefits of 5G private networks, as well as the effect they could have on the UK business landscape.

Highlights

“Where 5G private networks can come to their strength is when you start to deploy and adopt some of these more advanced use cases. So, autonomous guided vehicles often known under the acronym of AGVs, or even more recently we’ve seen … autonomous mobile robots as well.”

“I'd say the UK is definitely one of the key areas where private networks are likely to see some success and growth. Obviously, beyond the UK, the US has had a lot of success purely because of the environment and spectrum availability through technological CBRS”

“I think all businesses, across all those sectors, can really benefit from a private network. Because those use cases … whether they're driving automation, health and safety, monitoring of employees and staff, to understanding assets and your items that you might have across your businesses are all valid and important business drivers for transformation and change, regardless of the size of the organization.”