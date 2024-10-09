Amazon Aurora deep dive
Join the cloud experts at DoiT for a webinar where we'll do a deep dive into Amazon Aurora. We'll cover the key differences between Aurora and RDS, when to use each, and common challenges and benefits.
Whether you're considering migrating from Amazon RDS or looking for ways to leverage Aurora's advanced features like serverless or multi-region deployments, this session will equip you with actionable insights.
Don't miss your opportunity to enhance your cloud database strategy and learn from industry experts.
