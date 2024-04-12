Today’s science fiction is tomorrow’s killer application. Ever since the inception of electronic computing in the late 1940s, the IT industry has embraced innovation at a staggering rate.

Since then, each generation of computer hardware has been cheaper, faster, and more capable. IT leaders know that the CPU is a component that greatly contributes to a computer’s performance.

The CPU is important because it contains the datapath and control. This asset explains how AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors and Windows 11 Pro are taking the lead in enterprise computing.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

How you can get things done faster

How you can unlock the power of AI

How you can transform your PC experience

Provided by AMD | CDW