Today’s science fiction is tomorrow’s killer application. Ever since the inception of electronic computing in the late 1940s, the IT industry has embraced innovation at a staggering rate.
Since then, each generation of computer hardware has been cheaper, faster, and more capable. IT leaders know that the CPU is a component that greatly contributes to a computer’s performance.
The CPU is important because it contains the datapath and control. This asset explains how AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors and Windows 11 Pro are taking the lead in enterprise computing.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- How you can get things done faster
- How you can unlock the power of AI
- How you can transform your PC experience
