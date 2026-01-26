Dawn, one of the UK’s most powerful supercomputers, is about to get a huge performance boost thanks to AMD

One of the UK’s most powerful supercomputers is set for a huge performance boost following increased government funding.

The Dawn supercomputer, housed at the University of Cambridge and part of the AI Research Resource (AIRR) program, will receive an additional £36 million in funding to provide a sixfold power capacity increase.

Underpinning this expansion, the supercomputer will be equipped with AMD MI355X accelerators for the first time, with Dell Technologies leading the integration of the new chips.

When Dawn first launched in 2023, it was equipped with Intel chips .

Stephanie Dismore, senior vice president for EMEA at AMD, said the move will help supercharge scientific research and AI development.

“At AMD, we are proud to support Cambridge University with the high-performance computing technologies that enable groundbreaking AI research,” she said.

“By combining the power of AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators, we’re helping researchers accelerate scientific discoveries. As AI models grow in complexity, the need for scalable, efficient compute becomes even more vital.”

How the funding will supercharge Dawn

According to the government, the additional computer power for Dawn will come into effect in Spring 2026, allowing researchers to capitalize on the performance boost thereafter.

The supercomputer will be used to create “faster, more accurate tools” for medical researchers, for example, or help improve public services and climate modelling.

Professor Sir John Aston, pro-vice-chancellor for research at the University of Cambridge, said the funding boost marks a significant moment for the AIRR and national compute capabilities.

“This investment marks an important milestone for the UK’s AI Research Resource, expanding the power of Cambridge’s DAWN supercomputer and strengthening our national computing ecosystem,” he said. “It will give researchers, clinicians and innovators the tools they need to drive breakthroughs that improve public services.”

Dawn has already delivered tangible real-world impact for researchers since launching.

To date, the supercomputer has supported more than 350 projects, including the development of AI tools to speed up personalized cancer vaccines and to better understand climate change.

Doubling down on UK compute

The funding increase forms part of the government’s AI opportunities action plan.

As part of the scheme, the government has committed over £2 billion to expand the UK’s compute infrastructure, including upwards of £1 billion to expand AIRR by “at least twentyfold” by the end of the decade.

AIRR first launched in July 2025, and gives scientists, startups, and small businesses access to significant compute power to support research and development projects.

While Dawn falls under the scheme, the Bristol-based Isambard-AI supercomputer is also involved in the program.

“The UK is home to world-class AI talent, but too often our ambitious researchers and most promising startups have been held back by a lack of access to the computing power they need,” said Kanishka Narayan, minister for AI.

“This investment changes that – giving British innovators the tools to compete with the biggest players and develop AI that improves lives, from spotting diseases earlier to helping communities prepare for extreme weather, right across the country.”

