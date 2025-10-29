US Department of Energy’s supercomputer shopping spree continues with Solstice and Equinox

Not content with a new supercomputer and AI cluster at Oak Ridge National Laboratory , the US Department of Energy (DoE) has put in an order for a further two, this time to be housed at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL).

The two AI supercomputers, named Solstice and Equinox, will be created by Oracle and Nvidia and have been tipped as a future “powerhouse for scientific and technological innovation” by US secretary of energy Chris White.

Solstice is the bigger of the supercomputers, with what Nvidia claims is a “record-breaking” 100,000 Blackwell GPUs. Equinox, meanwhile, will feature 10,000 Blackwell GPUs and will be the first to be completed, with an estimated delivery date of H1 2026.

There’s no date given for Solstice, but once it comes online the two will be connected to Equinox via Nvidia networking to deliver an expected 2,200 exaflops of “AI performance”, according to Nvidia. This would make the cluster more powerful than Frontier – the first exascale supercomputer – or the current most powerful supercomputer, El Capitan.

This will be a combined output, however, rather than per supercomputer and it’s unclear at this point whether it’s Rmax, a verified output achieved on the HPL benchmark, or Rpeak, a theoretical maximum output.

ITPro approached Oracle for more technical details of its involvement, but did not receive any information at the time of publication.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Kearns, director of ANL said: “The Equinox and Solstice systems are designed to accelerate a broad set of scientific AI workflows, and we are collaborating with Oracle and NVIDIA to prepare thousands of researchers to effectively leverage the systems’ groundbreaking capabilities.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This system will seamlessly connect to forefront DoE experimental facilities such as our Advanced Photon Source, allowing scientists to address some of the nation’s most pressing challenges through scientific discovery.”

DoE supercomputer tsunami

Solstice and Equinox aren’t the only supercomputers to be announced by the DoE this week. On Monday 27 October, HPE revealed it was building a new supercomputer for the agency , called Discovery, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in collaboration with AMD. This is in addition to an AI cluster called Lux that will also feature AMD chips and networking.

Similarly, Nvidia announced a collaboration with HPE to create another two supercomputers – Vision and Mission – for the DoE’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Like Discovery, this will be based on HPE’s Cray GX5000 supercomputing system but will feature Nvidia Vera Rubin CPUs, Rubin GPUs, and Quantum-X800 Infiniband networking. Like most of the other announcements this week, there’s no hard date for delivery of these systems other than “in the coming years”.

A final three Nvidia-based supercomputers – Tara, Minerva, and Janus – were also announced but are even lighter on detail; other than their names and that they will be located again at ANL, no further information has been given.

The US DoE is one of the primary consumers of supercomputing technology. The top three spots in the Top500 table of the most powerful supercomputers in the world are occupied by DoE systems:

El Capitan at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Frontier at ORNL

Aurora at ANL, where Solstice and Equinox will also be sited

All three existing DoE supercomputers are relatively new as well. El Capitan came online in 2024, Frontier in 2021, and Aurora in 2023.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM ITPRO