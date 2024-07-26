Everything you need to know about AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a multinational semiconductor company renowned for its innovative computing and graphics products. Competing directly with giants like Intel and Nvidia, AMD has carved out a significant place in the technology industry as an alternative provider of high-performance processors and graphics cards.

Here we have a comprehensive overview of AMD, including its history, product offerings, key figures, and what customers can expect from doing business with it.

A brief history of AMD

AMD was founded in 1969 by Jerry Sanders and a group of engineers from Fairchild Semiconductor. Initially, AMD focused on producing logic chips. In 1975, it entered the microprocessor market, which would become its core area of focus. The company grew steadily, facing various challenges and competitions, most notably with Intel.

In the early 2000s, AMD gained significant market share with its Athlon and Opteron processors. However, the company struggled during the late 2000s and early 2010s, falling behind Intel in performance. The turnaround came in the mid-2010s with the introduction of the Ryzen processors, which brought it back into strong competition with Intel.

AMD's strategic acquisitions, such as the purchase of ATI Technologies in 2006 and Xilinx in 2022, further expanded its product portfolio and technological capabilities, particularly in graphics and adaptive computing.

What does AMD sell?

AMD offers a diverse array of products that cater to a wide range of markets, from consumer electronics to data centers, gaming, and embedded systems. At the core of AMD's offerings are its microprocessors, which have become increasingly competitive in recent years. The Ryzen series, including Ryzen 3, 5, 7, and 9, targets consumers and enthusiasts with high-performance processors for desktop and laptop computers.

For business users, it provides the Ryzen Pro line, which incorporates enhanced security features and manageability. Budget-conscious consumers can turn to the Athlon series for everyday computing needs.

In the server and enterprise space, AMD's EPYC processors have gained significant traction, offering high core counts and performance for data centers and complex applications.

Graphics processing is another key area for AMD, with its Radeon line of GPUs serving gamers and content creators. These range from entry-level to high-end cards, competing directly with Nvidia in the consumer space. For professionals in fields like design, engineering, and media production, AMD offers the Radeon Pro series, delivering workstation-grade graphics solutions.

AMD also produces chipsets, which work in tandem with their processors to manage data flow in both desktop and laptop motherboards. In the embedded systems market, AMD provides specialised processors that find applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications, as well as in Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The acquisition of Xilinx in 2022 expanded AMD's portfolio to include field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). This move brought the Virtex and Zynq series under AMD's umbrella, offering high-performance FPGAs and system-on-chip solutions that combine FPGA fabric with ARM processor cores.

It also sells accelerated processing units (APUs), which integrate CPU and GPU capabilities on a single chip. These are particularly appealing for systems requiring good graphics performance without the need for a discrete GPU. The company has also made significant inroads in the gaming console market with its semi-custom solutions, powering popular platforms like PlayStation and Xbox.

For data centers and high-performance computing applications, AMD offers the Instinct series of GPUs, designed to accelerate AI, machine learning, and complex computational tasks. This line directly competes with Nvidia's data center GPU products.

AMD's mergers and acquisitions

AMD has strategically acquired several companies over the years to enhance its market position and technological prowess.

In 2006, AMD made a pivotal move by acquiring ATI Technologies for $5.4 billion. This acquisition marked AMD's significant entry into the graphics market, allowing it to compete directly with Nvidia. The integration of ATI’s advanced graphics technology enabled AMD to develop its renowned APUs, which combine CPU and GPU capabilities on a single chip, revolutionising the way computing and graphics processing were handled together.

In 2012, the company acquired SeaMicro for approximately $334 million to bolster its data center solutions. SeaMicro's innovative energy-efficient server technology was a perfect fit for AMD’s strategy to reduce power consumption while increasing performance in data centers. This acquisition allowed AMD to provide more competitive solutions in the burgeoning cloud and data center markets, further solidifying its presence in this critical sector of the tech industry.

The acquisition of Xilinx in 2022 for $35 billion was another game-changer for AMD. Xilinx's expertise in field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and adaptive system-on-chips (SoCs) significantly broadened AMD's product offerings, particularly in adaptive computing. This acquisition not only strengthened AMD’s position in data centers but also expanded its reach into automotive and industrial applications, areas that are increasingly reliant on sophisticated computing solutions.

In July 2024, AMD confirmed it planned to acquire Finnish firm Silo AI for $665 million.

Silo AI is based in Helsinki and is focused on providing end-to-end AI solutions for enterprise organizations.

Its open source large language models (LLMs), including Poro and Viking - both of which are multilingual - have been created on its own SiloGen model as well as AMD's platform.

Silo AI's current co-founded and CEO Peter Sarlin will remain after the acquisition is complete, in a leadership role in AMD’s Artificial Intelligence Group. He will report into Vamsi Boppana, AMD senior vice president.

Key figures at AMD

Dr Lisa Su, AMD CEO and Chair (Image credit: AMD)

Dr. Lisa Su, as chair and CEO, is widely recognised for revitalising AMD, driving it back to profitability and significant growth.

Overseeing the company’s strategic direction is Victor Peng, the president of AMD. Mark Papermaster, the CTO, is at the helm of AMD's technology and product development.

Supporting this leadership team are key executives like CFO Jean Hu; Darren Grasby, executive vice president and president of EMEA; and Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager of data center solutions. This cohesive leadership team has been instrumental in AMD's resurgence.

What can customers expect from doing business with AMD?

AMD's Shanghai campus (Image credit: AMD)

For IT decision-makers, partnering with AMD offers a compelling value proposition that addresses key enterprise concerns. AMD's product portfolio delivers high-performance computing solutions at competitive price points, particularly relevant for data center deployments, high-performance computing (HPC) environments, and virtualisation infrastructures.

AMD's EPYC server processors have gained significant traction in the enterprise space, offering a strong performance-per-watt ratio that can lead to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centres. This efficiency translates to potential reductions in power consumption and cooling costs, critical factors for CIOs managing large-scale IT operations.

The company's commitment to innovation ensures enterprise customers have access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly data-driven business landscape. AMD's roadmap aligns well with emerging enterprise needs, including AI and machine learning capabilities, which are becoming integral to many business processes.

For IT directors concerned with vendor lock-in, AMD's x86 architecture provides a viable alternative in the CPU market, potentially increasing negotiating leverage and flexibility in procurement strategies. Additionally, AMD's recent acquisition of Xilinx expands its offerings in the FPGA space, providing solutions for specialised computing needs in sectors such as telecommunications and industrial automation.

AMD emphasises robust ecosystem support, offering comprehensive resources for system integrators and IT teams. This includes detailed documentation, developer tools, and enterprise-grade support channels, facilitating smooth integration into existing IT infrastructures and maximising the potential of AMD's products in complex enterprise environments.