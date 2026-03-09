MariaDB snaps up GridGain in AI push
GridGain’s in-memory computing technology will be integrated with MariaDB’s relational database platform to enable sub-millisecond data infrastructure
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Relational database management provider MariaDB has struck a definitive agreement to acquire in-memory computing specialist GridGain.
Founded in 2007, GridGain provides an in-memory computing platform designed to help organizations process large volumes of data in real-time. The company is also the creator of the Apache Ignite open source software.
The acquisition will see the firm’s capabilities integrated with MariaDB’s AI-ready relational database platform to deliver high-performance data infrastructure capable of supporting emerging AI workloads.
The aim is to address increasing performance demands and close the AI latency gap as businesses adopt more advanced systems that require quick access to large datasets.
In an announcement, MariaDB said the combined platform will deliver sub-millisecond data infrastructure in response to the “unprecedented demands” that agentic workloads have placed on dated enterprise architecture.
“By uniting our platform with GridGain’s in-memory data grid, we are entering a new weight class,” said MariaDB CEO Rohit de Souza. “This enables us to provide a high-performance, scalable, open alternative to the rigid lock-in of Oracle and the fragmented complexity of hyperscalers.”
Addressing the AI latency gap
GridGain’s in-memory computing technology is used to accelerate data processing for organizations running large-scale, data-intensive applications.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
The platform provides security controls, high availability, distributed capability, and management features designed to drive performance and scalability.
Post-acquisition, the planned integration will combine the ACID-compliant transactional integrity of MariaDB’s own database platform with GridGain’s extreme-scale and in-memory processing capabilities to help eliminate the disk-drive tax on performance.
According to MariaDB, the integrated offering will support organizations operating across sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, logistics, and technology. Notable customers include American Express, Barclays, BNP Paribas, HPE, Red Hat, Verizon, and Virgin Media O2.
A unified approach to AI data
The MariaDB-GridGain integration aims to replace fragmented services with a unified, hybrid-cloud platform capable of tackling transactional, analytical, and AI use cases through a single, high-velocity system.
Commenting on the acquisition, Lalit Ahuja, CTO of GridGain, said enterprises can no longer afford the latency that arises from siloed data architectures.
“With MariaDB and GridGain, enterprise customers will get a unified platform that provides them the best of both worlds, performance and scale without having to give up on durability,” he explained.
“The combined technology stack will unlock one of the key enablers for agentic enterprises: high-performance and reliable data processing that powers the next generation of AI applications.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Microsoft says North Korean hackers are using AI to impersonate job seekers and steal company secrets
News The groups are increasingly using face-changing or voice-changing software to make their fake identities more plausible
-
AI infrastructure firm Nscale bags record-breaking $2 billion Series C investment
News The Nscale investment marks the largest-ever funding round for a European company
-
Pure Storage snaps up 1touch in data management pivot
News The all-flash storage company is turning its focus to data management with a new acquisition and new name
-
Accenture acquires Faculty, poaches CEO in bid to drive client AI adoption
News The Faculty acquisition will help Accenture streamline AI adoption processes
-
Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
News The cybersecurity vendor will combine Chronosphere’s observability platform with its own Cortex AgentiX offering
-
A quarter of firms still don’t have a formal data strategy – and it’s hampering AI adoption
News More than a quarter of firms have no formal data strategy, and it's hampering enterprise AI adoption efforts.
-
AI projects are faltering as CDOs grapple with poor data quality
News Chief data officers say they can't maintain consistent data quality, and that it's affecting AI outcomes
-
Predicts 2024: Sustainability reshapes IT sourcing and procurement
whitepaper Take the following actions to realize environmental sustainability
-
Advance sustainability and energy efficiency in the era of GenAI
whitepaper Take a future-ready approach with Dell Technologies and Intel
-
Strengthening your data resilience strategy
webinar Safeguard your digital assets