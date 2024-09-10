Dell Technologies AI Fabric with Dell PowerSwitch, Dell PowerEdge XE9680 and Broadcom stack
Insights on the components required for GenAI fabric deployment with the Dell PowerSwitch, Dell PowerEdge, Dell PowerStorage, and Dell Enterprise SONiC product family.
Artificial intelligence is a hot segment within the technology industry. It's undergoing rapid evolution and is becoming increasingly important for businesses looking to stay competitive.
Organizations can push ahead by building a Dell GenAI environment based on the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 compute node paired with the Dell PowerSwitch 400GbE data center product family.
This design guide describes the components as well as the processes required to achieve this. Here's what you'll learn:
- The specific network or fabric requirements to perform optimally.
- The different GenAI fabrics that make up a typical GenAI infrastructure.
- An introduction to the two major components of Dell's GenAI environment.
Provided by Dell & AMD
