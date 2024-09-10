Grow and innovate on an energy-efficient, sustainable IT infrastructure
Enterprises looking to decrease carbon emissions in the data center should consider hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to minimize their overall total impact on sustainability (TIPS)
As technology continues to evolve, organizations are increasingly focused on building sustainable IT infrastructures. By migrating workloads to cloud services like Microsoft Azure, businesses can achieve significant energy and carbon efficiency improvements.
Additionally, green coding practices help reduce energy consumption by optimizing lines of code. These efforts contribute to a more environmentally responsible approach to IT operations
Download now
Provided by Dell
