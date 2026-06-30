NIST eyes quantum gains with new research and manufacturing center

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has announced plans for a $20 million center to drive quantum research, development, and manufacturing.

The Quantum Manufacturing Engineering Center (QMEC) is being set up with the help of non-profit R&D organization SRI International, with the aim of strengthening the manufacturing of scalable, high-performance quantum components and systems.

“NIST is a world leader in quantum science and technology based on decades of fundamental research that helped launch the US quantum industry,” said under secretary of commerce for standards and technology and NIST director Arvind Raman.

“This public-private partnership with SRI International will accelerate the development of America’s quantum industrial base — the foundation upon which the quantum revolution is being built.”

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The QMEC will recruit companies and quantum experts to conduct research and development aimed at boosting US manufacturing and strengthening supply chains to enable quantum technology production at scale.

Initially, the center will focus on areas such as cryostats and lasers, with the specific goal of improving the manufacturability of quantum-enabling components within three years.

This will include developing scalable processes for quantum chips and integrated photonic circuits and establishing standards and quality control methods for quantum technologies.

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The project also aims to build a US-based supply chain for materials and components required for quantum systems, build expertise through programs focused on quantum, and accelerate commercialization pathways from laboratory to production .

“Our approach is results-driven and timeline-focused,” said Lawrence Lee, SRI’s QMEC program director. “Each project we undertake will have clear goals, defined milestones, and measurable outcomes that are informed by collaborative discussions with quantum technology companies, value chain partners, and end users."

US eyes competitive edge in quantum

NIST and SRI have been working together since 2019, establishing the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) in response to the National Quantum Initiative Act – work that led NIST to identify quantum manufacturing as a critical gap in national efforts to develop a robust commercial industry.

Earlier this month, the white House issued an executive order, Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation , aimed at accelerating the deployment and commercialization of quantum computing, sensing, and networking.

Among other things, the EO directed the Secretary of Commerce to develop a plan for advancing the commercial readiness of quantum sensing, quantum-sensor manufacturing technology, and quantum-network-enhanced timing.

This will include prioritizing research, development, testing, and evaluation of applications and hardware for quantum sensing and quantum networking.

The new manufacturing engineering center will be a key component in the government’s push on this front, according to NIST.

"Quantum science promises to generate new knowledge and technologies that will supercharge scientific research and unlock enormous economic potential,” said deputy secretary of commerce Paul Dabbar.

“The new Quantum Manufacturing Engineering Center will bring together top experts to ensure both continued US leadership in quantum technologies and that we are the epicenter of manufacturing quantum systems at scale to drive advances in sensing, communications, encryption, computing, biomedicine and other critical areas.”

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