The UK government wants quantum technology out of the lab and in the hands of enterprises
The plan is to cement the UK's position in quantum computing and develop new applications in healthcare, fraud detection, and more
The UK government has unveiled plans to invest £121 million in quantum computing projects in an effort to drive real-world applications and adoption rates.
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said quantum technologies could lead to everything from improved healthcare systems to systems tackling crime, fraud, and money laundering.
"Backing our world-class quantum researchers and businesses is an important part of our Plan for Change," said secretary of state for science and technology Peter Kyle.
"The UK is home to the second largest community of quantum businesses in the world, and this investment means they can go further paving the way for new quantum tools and products that make our lives easier, fuel growth, and help us tackle the great challenges of our era."
The funding forms part of the UK’s National Quantum Technologies Programme, which aims to back early-stage research and bring it to commercialization.
It includes £46.1 million via Innovate UK to accelerate the deployment of quantum technology across a range of sectors, including computing, networking, position, navigation and timing (PNT), and sensing.
£21.1 million will be allocated to build on the work of the National Quantum Computing Centre, including its testbed program with Innovate UK, and another £10.9 million for the National Physical Laboratory’s (NPL) quantum measurement program to encourage more businesses to make full use of the technology.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Elsewhere, £24.6 million in funding from EPSRC will support the launch of five research hubs announced last year. This includes £3 million in support for training and skills programs intended to bolster the country’s quantum computing talent pools.
Quantum Technology Career Acceleration Fellowships will play a key role in this drive, with £15.1 million allocated to 11 fellowships aimed at developing more real-world applications.
The government said these projects will explore potential use-cases spanning a range of areas, from drug discovery to disease diagnostics.
Government eyes quantum computing fraud crackdown
The UK’s quantum computing sector is booming, according to government figures, with the country already home to the second largest community of quantum companies globally.
The use-cases for the technology are tantalizing across a range of fields, research shows, and the government is keen to harness the technology to tackle fraud in particular - an issue which currently costs the economy £2.6 billion a year.
Quantum specialists at HSBC bank, for example, are already working with government-backed partners like the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) to find ways quantum can be used to identify the indicators of anti-money laundering.
Driving national quantum goals
Today's news includes some already-announced funding, including support for five research hubs and the Quantum Missions Pilot competition.
The hubs will be based in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Oxford, and London, and will work on applications including faster medical scanners, secure communication networks, next-generation navigation systems, and secure and future-proof communication networks.
"Quantum - manipulating the universe at its smallest scale - has the potential to save millions for our economy, create thousands of jobs and improve businesses across the country – stopping fraudsters in their tracks, protecting our bank accounts and more," said Kyle.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Preparing for the quantum revolution
- Satya Nadella hails Microsoft’s 'Majorana' quantum chip breakthrough
- Get started on post-quantum encryption, organizations warned
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Netgear WBE710 review
Reviews The compact WBE710 delivers great cloud management features and a good turn of Wi-Fi 7 speed – but it does have a premium price tag
By Dave Mitchell Published
-
Businesses are taking their eye off the ball with vulnerability patching
News Security leaders are overconfident in their organization’s security posture while allowing vulnerability patching to fall by the wayside.
By Jane McCallion Published
-
‘This is the first event in history where a company CEO invites all of the guests to explain why he was wrong’: Jensen Huang changes his tune on quantum computing after January stock shock
News Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stepped back from his prediction that practical quantum computing applications are decades away following comments that sent stocks spiraling in January.
By Nicole Kobie Published
-
‘We’ve created an entirely new state of matter’: Satya Nadella hails Microsoft’s 'Majorana' quantum chip breakthrough
News Microsoft has unveiled a new chip it says could deliver quantum computers with real-world applications in ‘years, not decades'.
By Emma Woollacott Published
-
QuEra Computing just raised $230 million to pioneer “fault-tolerant” quantum computing – and it even got Google’s seal of approval
News QuEra Computing has raised $230 million in funding to drive development of 'fault tolerant' quantum computers, receiving backing from Google and SoftBank.
By Ross Kelly Last updated
-
We’re optimistic that within five years we’ll see real-world applications’: Google thinks it’s on the cusp of delivering on its quantum computing dream – even if Jensen Huang isn't so sure
News Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent shares in quantum computing firms tumbling last month after making comments on the near-term viability of the technology.
By Ross Kelly Last updated
-
Why quantum computing might be much closer to becoming a reality than we think
In-depth Quantum computing has always been ‘just a few years away’, but the industry’s latest developments show we could be within touching distance of a breakthrough
By Richard Speed Published
-
Dell CTO: AI is nothing compared to the oncoming quantum storm
Interview Dell CTO John Roese says it's 'disturbing' how badly prepared businesses are to make the most of AI, with poorly curated data fueling current models
By Rory Bathgate Published
-
What is exascale computing?
Explainer Exascale computing marks a step change in computing performance and could have benefits across a range of industries
By Ross Kelly Published
-
Q-CTRL’s new AI toolset allows quantum computers to self-optimize
News The toolset runs on Q-CTRL’s flagship BOULDER OPAL software
By Praharsha Anand Published