Why software supply chain security is the next accountability challenge for channel partners

Modern applications rely heavily on open-source packages and third-party dependencies, meaning almost every application organizations run is built on layers of code written by people outside the organization.

Channel partners are often responsible for recommending, integrating and managing these environments. As a result, when a dependency is compromised, accountability increasingly lands with the partner managing the stack.

Why vulnerable and malicious packages remain in production

Unfortunately, public disclosure does not equal remediation. Organizations continue running outdated or vulnerable dependencies months after Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) become public, and this is increasingly becoming the norm. CVE volume has grown by 263% since 2020, with 2026 already seeing a further 33% increase. At this pace, security teams are struggling to digest the volume of vulnerabilities, let alone prioritise and implement effective remediation plans.

Many Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and consultancies also inherit environments they didn't originally architect. Combined with security frameworks that were designed around infrastructure and endpoints rather than continuously evolving software dependencies, the challenge becomes even greater. Moreover, the growing use of AI-assisted development is adding another layer of complexity, accelerating software creation while increasing the volume of third-party code and dependencies entering production.

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Modern applications can contain hundreds of transitive dependencies, making it difficult to maintain an accurate inventory of what's actually running in production. Limited adoption of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), alongside the challenge of auditing applications thoroughly, only compounds the problem. Meanwhile, CVE severity scores don't always reflect real-world exploitability, making triage more difficult and further delaying remediation.

How supply chain attacks are changing the threat model

A single compromised dependency can now create risk across multiple customer environments simultaneously and at speed. Attackers are increasingly targeting shared development tooling and open-source repositories, exploiting assumptions around shared responsibility and the belief that someone else is managing the risk.

Traditional perimeter-based security was never designed for trusted software components becoming the attack vector. Increasingly, nation-state actors and organized cybercriminal groups are targeting open-source maintainers directly, recognising that compromising a widely used dependency offers far greater scale than attacking individual endpoints.

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Because these attacks are delivered through trusted, signed software components, they can bypass many traditional detection controls. In many cases, organizations receive few, if any, alerts, leaving security teams unaware until the compromise has already spread.

New expectations

Clients increasingly expect partners to explain software supply chain risk in business terms, marking a shift from reactive remediation to demonstrable governance. Visibility, software inventories, and continuous monitoring are quickly becoming baseline expectations rather than value-added services.

Cyber insurance underwriters are also asking for evidence of SBOM practices and software inventory controls. Partners who cannot demonstrate these capabilities risk creating challenges for clients during policy renewals, which can ultimately affect the services they are trusted to deliver. At the same time, legal and procurement teams are beginning to include software supply chain requirements in vendor contracts, meaning partners need to be prepared for increasingly detailed conversations.

For partners, this represents more than another security challenge. Clients increasingly need help understanding software supply chain risk, interpreting SBOMs, assessing third-party dependencies, and embedding these practices into procurement and governance. Those who can provide this expertise move from being technology providers to trusted advisors.

The responsibility and accountability expansion

Software supply chain security is becoming a defining issue for partners operating across cloud and DevSecOps environments. As responsibility for managing modern development environments expands, so too does accountability when something goes wrong. To retain client trust, partners must move beyond fragmented tooling and demonstrate a clear, structured approach to managing software supply chain risk at scale.

Partners that get ahead of this have an opportunity to differentiate themselves. Rather than viewing software supply chain security as another compliance exercise, they can provide credible answers to the questions clients and their boards are already asking.

The conversation is also changing commercially. It has shifted from the value proposition of fixing vulnerabilities after the event to providing continuous assurance. For partners, that's an opportunity to deepen customer relationships while developing new security services that generate recurring revenue.

Within boardrooms, conversations are increasingly focused on who owns software supply chain risk, what impact it could have on the business, and what the financial implications might be.

Partners that cannot answer those questions risk losing credibility and, ultimately, customer relationships. Partners that can answer those questions with a proven strategy are much more likely to have stronger client adoption, expanded revenue opportunity, and longer-lasting relationships.