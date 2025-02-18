Meta is building the world’s longest subsea cable: Project Waterworth will span 50,000 km and connect five continents – and it aims to boost global connectivity and AI services

Meta has announced plans to build the world's longest subsea cable in a bid to supercharge global connectivity and drive AI innovation.

The cable, dubbed ‘Project Waterworth’, will be built as part of a multi-billion dollar, multi-year investment by the tech giant that will include the opening of three new oceanic corridors.

Aimed at strengthening the scale and reliability of the world’s digital highways, Meta said it will connect five continents, with landing points in the US, India, South Africa, Brazil, and elsewhere.

In a blog post co-authored by Gaya Nagarajan, Meta’s director of network engineering and global head of network investments Alex-Handrah Aimé, the duo said the project will enable "greater economic cooperation" and boost digital inclusion in these regions.

"For example, in India, where we’ve already seen significant growth and investment in digital infrastructure, Waterworth will help accelerate this progress and support the country’s ambitious plans for its digital economy."

At more than 50,000km - greater than the circumference of the Earth - Project Waterworth is set to be the longest 24 fiber pair cable project in the world.

Meta said it's also deploying first-of-its-kind routing, maximizing the cable laid in deep water, at depths up to 7,000 meters.

It plans to use enhanced burial techniques in high-risk fault areas, such as shallow waters near the coast, to avoid damage from ship anchors and other hazards - whether accidental or otherwise.

"These investments enable unmatched connectivity for our world’s increasing digital needs," said Nagarajan and Aimé.

Project Waterworth will span 50,000km and include several key landing spots. (Image credit: Meta)

"As AI continues to transform industries and societies around the world, it’s clear that capacity, resilience, and global reach are more important than ever to support leading infrastructure."

The company has already built more than 20 subsea cables, of which many consist of 24 fiber pairs, rather than the more usual eight-to-16. One project in which it is involved is the 2Africa subsea cable system, which at 45,000km is currently the world’s longest.

Project Waterworth welcomed by US and Indian governments

Project Waterworth has been welcomed by the Indian government in a joint statement by US president Donald Trump and the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The two countries are planning to work with private industry to put forward a US-India Roadmap on Accelerating AI Infrastructure by the end of the year, looking at current constraints on financing, building, powering, and connecting large-scale AI infrastructure.

"Supporting greater Indian Ocean connectivity, the leaders also welcomed Meta’s announcement of a multi-billion, multi-year investment in an undersea cable project that will begin work this year and ultimately stretch over 50,000 km to connect five continents and strengthen global digital highways in the Indian Ocean region and beyond," the statement read.

"India intends to invest in maintenance, repair and financing of undersea cables in the Indian Ocean, using trusted vendors."