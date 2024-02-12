Delivering profitable hosting services at lower prices

Small businesses must remain nimble if they want to make the most of the opportunities that come their way. Digital transformation is one of the factors that is allowing these agile firms to innovate and improve IT infrastructure.



This whitepaper from AMD explores the growing infrastructure hosting services market. It reports how four leading hosting service providers are adopting and using desktop-class CPUs to provide a more flexible and cost-effective range of services to their customer base.

What you will learn:

The hosting companies that are using entry-level platforms to deliver services

The key ingredients of successful entry-level hosting

How to choose the right CPU and server platform for your services

Provided by AMD