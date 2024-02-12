Delivering profitable hosting services at lower prices
How developing services using entry-level CPU platforms can help grow your hosting business
Small businesses must remain nimble if they want to make the most of the opportunities that come their way. Digital transformation is one of the factors that is allowing these agile firms to innovate and improve IT infrastructure.
This whitepaper from AMD explores the growing infrastructure hosting services market. It reports how four leading hosting service providers are adopting and using desktop-class CPUs to provide a more flexible and cost-effective range of services to their customer base.
What you will learn:
- The hosting companies that are using entry-level platforms to deliver services
- The key ingredients of successful entry-level hosting
- How to choose the right CPU and server platform for your services
AMD
