Dell says Windows 11 migration is a prime opportunity to overhaul ageing PC fleets – and AI devices are in the spotlight

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of IT leaders view Windows 11 migration as a prime opportunity to overhaul ageing work devices – and they’ve got their eyes fixed on AI PCs.

That’s according to new research from Dell Technologies and Intel, which found a significant portion of tech leaders intend to upgrade to AI PCs during the shift to the new operating system.

Nearly two-thirds (64%), for example, said being able to run AI applications is now “critically” or “extremely” important to their organization.

IT leaders see a number of distinct advantages with AI PCs, the study found, particularly around advanced security features and employee productivity gains – the latter of which has been a recurring talking point for manufacturers in recent months.

Steve Young, senior vice president and managing director for Dell Technologies in the UK, said the switchover to Windows 11 is a “key moment for UK businesses to align their technology with their strategic ambitions”.

“This research shows that forward-thinking leaders are looking beyond the immediate deadline, seizing the chance to upgrade to AI-capable systems to enhance security, improve efficiency and boost productivity."

Windows 11 migration challenges

Windows 11 is by no means a new operating system. Indeed, the OS launched nearly four years ago now and Microsoft has encountered challenges in pushing users to the new operating system.

A key factor here was the huge popularity of Windows 10, which was only recently usurped by its successor in terms of global downloads.

With the end of support deadline for Windows 10 approaching rapidly, Microsoft and security experts alike are urging enterprises to make the shift to prevent being left vulnerable to potential security flaws.

The study from Dell and Intel found that 79% of organisations have now started their transition to Windows 11, with 44% of those somewhere along the way and 35% having completed the move.

Notably, it found 20% are still to begin the process ahead of the October deadline.

Of those that have made the switch, 60% highlighted security improvements as a key benefit. Nearly half (45%), however, noted that software compatibility for existing applications is a concern while hardware compatibility is also top of mind for 35% of respondents.

Potential disruption to operations was also cited as a lingering concern by 32%.

This aligns with previous research on Windows migration challenges, which has proven difficult for some enterprises in recent months. A study from ControlUp in August last year showed enterprise IT leaders were wary of making the switch , with service disruption a point of particular concern.

“In addition to losing technical support, inaction means businesses may rely on less secure devices that can’t keep up with the latest applications," said Louise Quennell, UK senior director for Dell Technologies’ Client Solutions Group.

"By working with trusted partners like Dell and Intel, they can plan a seamless transition to minimize disruption and set them up to thrive in the AI era.”

Small businesses face acute challenges

While enterprises of all sizes face problems with Windows migration, small businesses in particular face acute challenges.

The study from Dell and Intel noted that 62% of SMBs are yet to have started or completed the transition to the new operating system, marking a contrast compared to 79% of all firms.

SMBs typically share similar barriers to adoption with their larger counterparts, however, they’re far more likely to feel it’s unnecessary and a burden on both finances and general operations.

For those that are keen, AI PCs once again represent an opportunity to overhaul their PC fleet. The appetite for AI-powered devices is tempered by whether or not they can truly deliver value, with around a quarter of IT leaders at smaller firms happy to wait until concrete use cases emerge.

"We understand that for small businesses, every investment must have a clear return so the need to upgrade isn't always immediately obvious," said Brian Horsburgh, UK small business country manager for Dell Technologies.

"That's why we focus on making the business case clear: AI PCs with Windows 11 deliver a competitive edge through smarter day-to-day tools and proactive security. We're here to provide tailored guidance and flexible solutions that turn a perceived cost into a clear catalyst for growth.

