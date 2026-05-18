Dell PowerRack launches at Dell Technologies World 2026 as a ‘turnkey’ networking, storage, and compute system for AI
The newly announced solution is designed to help organizations get up and running at super speed
Dell Technologies has unveiled a new, integrated rack-scale product for AI workloads that it claims can go from delivery to running live AI or HPC workloads in as little as six-and-a-half hours.
Dell PowerRack was announced at the company’s annual Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas as one of several updates to Dell AI Factory with Nvidia that were announced on the opening day keynote.
“One of the most common challenges customers have with AI infrastructure is dealing with the complexity of bringing all the pieces together,” Varun Chhabra, SVP of infrastructure (ISG) and telecom marketing at Dell, told journalists and analysts ahead of the conference. Dell PowerRack, he said, brings together AI compute, AI networking, and AI storage as scalable units designed, tested, and validated as one system.
“With Dell PowerRack, customers no longer need to buy components and hope they work together. They can deploy a fully integrated system in which the thermal design, the power management, and the software for infrastructure management have all been engineered to work as one unit,” he said.
Dell PowerRack is available in compute, networking, and storage configurations.
PowerRack for Networking has over 800 Tb/sec of switching capacity with eight Dell PowerSwitch SN6600 LG Ethernet switches per rack, which Chhabra said enables “the high-volume, low-latency east-west traffic required by GPU-dense environments”.
PowerRack for Storage, meanwhile, is a software-defined system based on Dell Exascale Storage and incorporates Dell PowerFlex. The addition of PowerFlex brings block storage into the equation. This means it can be used not only for AI and HPC workloads but also for very demanding but more traditional enterprise workloads.
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Dell PowerRack for storage is, according to Chhabra, “the only 4-in-1 storage that's built for extreme-scale HPC, HPC AI, and demanding enterprise workloads”.
ITPro’s managing editor Jane McCallion is at Dell Technologies World all week. Click here to follow her live blog, or here for all our coverage of the event, including news and analysis.
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
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