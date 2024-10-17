Fortify your future with HPE ProLiant Servers powered by Intel

Cybercrime is top of mind for business and IT leaders in every organization with the cost of cybercrime predicted to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025.

80% of organizations rank cyber risk as a top-five concern and 83% of organizations have reported more than one breach. Top security challenges for organizations today include:

Zero trust

Cloud

Remote work

Read this wrap up report and discover how HPE ProLiant servers can give you the protection and performance you need to secure your business now and in the future. Get the help that will keep your business safe and secure.

