Extreme Networks targets simplicity with Platform ONE for MSPs
A new partner model features consumption-based billing and poolable licensing to drive MSP flexibility
Networking automation provider Extreme Networks has announced a new program for MSPs, which includes access to its Extreme Platform ONE to address modern cost and billing challenges.
Available from March 31, the firm said the initiative features the industry’s first and only consumption-based billing model and has been designed to equip MSPs with increased flexibility, simplicity, and cost savings.
The new framework has been built on AI-driven, multi-tenant architecture and now features consumption-based billing alongside poolable licensing.
Extreme’s MSP program also enables partners to offer networking, security, and AI solutions that help scale operations and create differentiation in a crowded market.
In an announcement, Extreme Networks’ chief product and technology officer, Nabil Bukhari, said that, by removing the barrier of hefty upfront costs, more MSPs will be able to adopt the firm’s model - ultimately speeding up time to market and revenue.
“Our consumption license grants full control over distribution, activation, and management, while Platform ONE boosts productivity by unifying everything into a single collaborative workspace,” he explained.
“This streamlined approach empowers MSPs to drive efficiency and growth with greater speed and simplicity.”
Extreme Networks eyes automation gains, consumption-based billing
MSPs will be able to leverage Platform ONE to manage licenses, performance, and service interruptions from within a single, centralized workspace that offers a comprehensive view of each client’s network health, performance, and security status.
The platform also serves up automation through conversational, interactive, and autonomous AI agents to drive productivity and condense the time it takes to complete complex tasks “from hours to minutes,” Extreme said.
Extreme’s Platform ONE’s consumption-based billing model aims to ensure cost predictability, with poolable licensing allowing MSPs to dynamically allocate and reassign licenses across devices, locations, and customers for increased flexibility.
Cara Parfitt, vice president of technology alliances at Logically, described Extreme’s MSP program and consumption-based model as a “game changer” for the company.
“The consumption-based billing model has provided us with more predictable costs, allowing us to better manage our finances and reduce the risk of our IT investments,” she commented.
“With Extreme Platform ONE, we can efficiently manage all our clients under one platform, which will significantly reduce the time and IT staff required to maintain operations.
“This will enable us to scale our operations, diversify our service offerings, and ultimately deliver better value to our customers."
