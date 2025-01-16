Zyxel Networks targets cloud networking growth with new partner program

Zyxel Networks has announced the launch of a new partner program designed to assist partners in positioning themselves as cloud networking businesses.

The revamped initiative will leverage the company’s range of network technology solutions, with a particular focus on its Nebula cloud management platform, while offering new incentives and discounts to help partners develop their managed services.

Zyxel said these discounts will span a wider variety of products and incentivize resellers that have a higher number of installed Nebula devices.

“This is an important milestone in the development of our channel strategy that will ensure our partners are rewarded for putting their focus on Zyxel Networks and building their business around our products,” explained Kevin Drinkall, Zyxel’s director of marketing and go-to-market strategy for EMEA.

“The new channel program provides the flexibility and support that partners need to meet the changing needs of their customers.”

Partners will have access to AI tools and a range of other resources to help them assist customers in the management and operation of their networks, Drinkall said.

“It mirrors the way partners and customers want to work today, recognizes their commitment and loyalty to Zyxel Networks, and demonstrates the 100% confidence we have in our cloud networking strategy,” he added.

All of Zyxel’s existing European partners will be migrated to the new program later this month and will have twelve months to align with the new criteria.

The company confirmed its specialist partner accreditations for MSPs and those in the education and hospitality sectors will continue to apply and be available, as will its EliteTech program for individual technical personnel.

Zyxel's multi-tenant licenses for the Nebula platform will also be available through the new program, which will enable partners to manage customers from their own operations center or from remote locations.

The firm's previous program tiers of Ally, Silver, and Gold will correspond to the new categories of Registered, Ally, and Prime, respectively, with partners that already manage over 650 Nebula devices automatically enrolled in an Elite tier.

Additionally, members of both Prime and Elite will have access to a new pay-as-you-go option for Nebula licensing, enabling them to flexibly adjust the number of devices and only pay for those used each month.

Introduced in response to partner feedback and a successful trial in 2024, this option targets partners with a fast-growing customer base or those with clients that need to meet requirements for events, construction, or other major projects, the firm said.

“Wherever they are on their own journey as a business and whatever market they focus on, Zyxel Networks will provide the support and incentives partners need,” Drinkall added.

“The program makes being a Zyxel Networks cloud partner even more rewarding too, as partners will unlock more benefits as they increase the number of Zyxel Networks devices they manage.”