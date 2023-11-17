Harness increased performance, efficiency, and lower TCO with Dell PowerEdge powered by AMD
The fast pace of technological change pushes organizations to find the equilibrium between using existing assets and investing in the latest computer hardware available. At the same time, IT leaders know that aging hardware and limited processors impede business innovation.
Upgrading to the latest-generation Dell PowerEdge servers and AMD EPYCTM processors can help improve performance, efficiency, and security for organizations that are using legacy products. This whitepaper explores the benefits that a server refresh can have on an organization.
It examines the effects of upgrading legacy servers running on x86-based processors that are more than three years old to Dell PowerEdge servers powered by 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors.
