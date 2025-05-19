Jensen Huang joins Dell Technologies World virtually to talk servers and AI factories

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined Michael Dell on stage today during the opening keynote of Dell Technologies World 2025 as the two CEOs discussed their broadening partnership on Dell AI Factory with Nvidia.

The two men first joined forces on AI Factories last year in what is fast becoming one of the key trends in how enterprises use AI and is where Nvidia in particular is putting a lot of its efforts.

The announcements cover software and hardware, as well as managed services.

Expanded Dell PowerEdge line with Nvidia

Six new servers were introduced at the event, including the air-cooled PowerEdge XE9780 and XE9785, and the liquid-cooled XE9780L and XE9785L, which all support up to 192 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs with direct to chip cooling. They can also be customized with up to 256 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs per Dell IR7000 rack and, the company claims, deliver up to four-times faster large language model training than their predecessor, the PowerEdge XE9680.

Another new product is the PowerEdge XE9712 with Nvidia GB300 NVL72, which, Dell Technologies claims, offers 50 times more AI reasoning inferencing output. The new Dell PowerEdge XE7745, meanwhile, will offer the Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition when it's released in July 2025.

"This is a great addition to the AI factory with Nvidia that Dell has, because it's going to really help customers – especially enterprise customers – adopt AI servers faster than ever before," said Varun Chharba, SVP of infrastructure and telecom marketing at Dell. "The unique capabilities of the RTX Pro 6000 help organizations harness the full potential of agentic AI. They help enable digital twins to revolutionize existing workflows."

Further hardware updates to elements of Dell AI Data Platform were also announced including:

Integration of Nvidia BlueField-3 and Spectrum-4 to Dell ObjectScale

A high-performance solution built using DellPowerScale, Dell LProject Lightning and PowerEdge XE servers, integrating Nvidia NIXL Libraries

Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform is now available directly from Dell

Red Hat OpenShift is available on Dell AI Factory with Nvidia.

Finally, the companies announced Dell Managed Services for the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, which Dell Technologies claims will simplify AI operations with the management of the full Nvidia AI stack.

Dell Technologies World 2025 runs from 19-22 May. Catch up with all the latest news and analysis live from the event with our live blog.