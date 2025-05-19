Dell Technologies World 2025 – all the news and updates live from Las Vegas

Welcome to ITPro's coverage of Dell Technologies World 2025, live from the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas. This week, thousands of delegates, made up of Dell Technologies' partners and customers, have made their way to the Nevada desert to find out what the company has in store for them for the coming year and beyond.

The show kicks off with CEO Michael Dell's keynote at 10.00am PT, but to whet your appetite in the meantime, why not catch up on the four things we expect to see this week.