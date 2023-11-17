Revitalize your aging datacenter
The real value of datacenter modernization
Migrating to modern servers within data centers can decrease service workloads and enable a smaller physical footprint. However, as server operating systems continue to be refined and updated, you can be left with an old server footprint that is missing management features.
This whitepaper from AMD will help you discover the real value of datacenter modernization. Benefits include processor performance gains, improved data access speeds with faster memory and business architectures, and network throughput.
Modernizing your datacenter is a project that requires tight orchestration of a wide range of services, including compute, storage, networking, security, and cloud management. Read this whitepaper and discover a datacenter revitalization strategy that will help you dominate competitors in your market.
Download today.
Provided by Dell
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Time matters: Proactively prepare for and respond faster to business disruptions and disasters
Posted