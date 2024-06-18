HPE Discover 2024 live: All the news and updates from the day-one keynote
ITPro is live at HPE Discover 2024 in Las Vegas this week – follow our live blog for all the latest announcements from the annual conference
Good morning from ITPro managing editor Jane McCallion, reporting live from HPE Discover 2024 in Las Vegas.
HPE chief executive Antonio Neri will be delivering his keynote address from the Las Vegas Sphere bright and early at 9.00am PST this morning, where he’ll be joined by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
This will be followed up on Wednesday by a general session led by CTO Fidelma Russo at 11.30am PST focusing on hybrid cloud computing.
Although the show floor hasn’t opened yet this morning – this will likely come after Neri’s completed his keynote – delegates from the company’s Partner Growth Summit and other early arrivers were able to have a bit of a look around yesterday afternoon.
The AI zone has pride of place by the entrance to the main hall, once again doubtless hinting at announcements to come today. Tucked away among the stands is a replica of Venado, a supercomputer built by HPE and Nvidia for Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, in April this year. The installation, which features Nvidia’s Grace Hopper superships, is designed to handle AI workloads to enable modelling and simulations across various areas of scientific research.
It’s expected that AI will be a key talking point at HPE Discover 2024. The invitation of Jensen Huang for Neri’s keynote is a clear nod in that direction, given Nvidia’s prowess in AI and the fact that every other appearance during this year’s conference season has been about AI.
Of course, the big announcements from last year’s keynotes were the change in strategy (or slogan) from “the edge to cloud company” to “the edge to cloud to AI company” and the launch of HPE GreenLake for Large Language Models (LLMs).
GreenLake for LLMs leant heavily into the company’s high performance computing (HPC) heritage, but for now it still only has a handful of pilot users. Consequently, it’s unlikely that whatever today’s presumed AI announcement will be much related to this previous launch.
HPC and AI aren’t the only game in town for HPE, though, and it’s been a busy few months for the company in terms of product launches.
In May, the firm unveiled a host of new features for its flagship HPE GreenLake platform.
This included block storage for AWS as well as new private cloud offerings.
Elsewhere, new Aruba Wi-Fi 7 access points were unveiled by the firm in April as the company looks to boost enterprise IoT capabilities at the edge.
HPE’s reasoning for this move is clear; with the arrival - and rapid uptake - of IoT in recent years, these devices need to do more than simply route internet traffic.
The company said the new access points can provide up to 30% more capacity for wireless traffic than traditional methods.
You can read more about both these product updates below.
What you need to know ahead of the opening keynote
With just a couple of hours to go before the opening keynote, delegates are already starting to file into the Venetian Conference Center, from where they will make their way to the Sphere for a 9.00am start.
HPE is very keen to highlight that this is the first keynote ever given from the venue, which was opened less than a year ago.
While audiences have been consistently marveling at the technology involved in the performances put on here since then, they have to date all been musical performances. So an enterprise IT conference is quite the change of speed.
While we don’t yet know what Neri will be announcing from the keynote stage, we have been able to make some predictions purely based on the fact Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be joining the keynote.
Huang has been a frequent guest on the tech conference circuit so far this year, having made appearances at Dell Technologies World in May, the recent Databricks Data + AI Summit, and an appearance via video link at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit earlier this month.
