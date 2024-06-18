HPE Discover 2024 live: All the news and updates from the day-one keynote

Refresh

The AI zone has pride of place by the entrance to the main hall, once again doubtless hinting at announcements to come today. Tucked away among the stands is a replica of Venado, a supercomputer built by HPE and Nvidia for Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, in April this year. The installation, which features Nvidia’s Grace Hopper superships, is designed to handle AI workloads to enable modelling and simulations across various areas of scientific research.

Although the show floor hasn’t opened yet this morning – this will likely come after Neri’s completed his keynote – delegates from the company’s Partner Growth Summit and other early arrivers were able to have a bit of a look around yesterday afternoon.

It’s expected that AI will be a key talking point at HPE Discover 2024. The invitation of Jensen Huang for Neri’s keynote is a clear nod in that direction, given Nvidia’s prowess in AI and the fact that every other appearance during this year’s conference season has been about AI.

Of course, the big announcements from last year’s keynotes were the change in strategy (or slogan) from “the edge to cloud company” to “the edge to cloud to AI company” and the launch of HPE GreenLake for Large Language Models (LLMs) .

GreenLake for LLMs leant heavily into the company’s high performance computing (HPC) heritage, but for now it still only has a handful of pilot users. Consequently, it’s unlikely that whatever today’s presumed AI announcement will be much related to this previous launch.

HPC and AI aren’t the only game in town for HPE, though, and it’s been a busy few months for the company in terms of product launches.

In May, the firm unveiled a host of new features for its flagship HPE GreenLake platform .

This included block storage for AWS as well as new private cloud offerings.

Elsewhere, new Aruba Wi-Fi 7 access points were unveiled by the firm in April as the company looks to boost enterprise IoT capabilities at the edge.

HPE’s reasoning for this move is clear; with the arrival - and rapid uptake - of IoT in recent years, these devices need to do more than simply route internet traffic.

The company said the new access points can provide up to 30% more capacity for wireless traffic than traditional methods.

You can read more about both these product updates below.