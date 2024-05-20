Dell Technologies World 2024: All the news and announcements live
ITPro is live on the ground in Las Vegas for Dell Technologies World 2024 - stay tuned for all the news and updates as they happen
Welcome to ITPro’s live coverage of Dell Technologies World 2024, coming to you the from the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas.
For a look at what today might see announced this week, read our pre-conference coverage on what we expect from Dell Technologies World 2024.
AI is set to be one of the main topics of today's keynote and this is reflected in the visuals currently shown on the Las Vegas Sphere:
All night ahead of the conference, the Sphere has been cycling through animations related to Dell Technologies World 2024, as shown in the header image for this live blog.
Just under three hours to go until the conference kicks off with today's keynote led by Michael Dell, CEO, chairman, and co-founder of Dell Technologies. The floor is already buzzing with attendees here at the Venetian – along with an Elvis impersonator – and the energy is only going to increase.
Good morning from Las Vegas. The opening keynote here at Dell Technologies World is a few hours away, and due to kick off at 10am PT. We can expect to hear lots about AI and infrastructure, with a scheduled appearance from the likes of Jensen Huang, CEO at Nvidia.