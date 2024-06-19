Pure Accelerate 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen

Refresh

The show floor is empty for now but expect it to fill up after the keynote. (Image credit: Future)

Pure’s gone all out on the decoration this year - check out this branded Connect Four set! (Image credit: Future)

The lobby area is already filling up with eager Pure//Accelerate attendees excited to hear the coming announcements.

There's less than an hour ago until the opening keynote at Pure//Accelerate 2024! (Image credit: Future)

Channel partners will be eager to see what's in store this week as well. In March, the firm unveiled a revamped channel partner program as part of a sweeping move to facilitate "greater partner empowerment, scale, and preference". The updated program includes a new pricing model framework, which Pure said is designed to provide partners with a simple product and services MSRP, as well as programmatic discounting based on partner type, tier, and deal registrations. The company also confirmed updates to its channel quote configuration and pricing models during the update. This, Pure said at the time, aims to give partners the ability to provide quotes independently. You can read more about the updates below. • Pure Storage unveils revamped channel partner program as firm records strong 2023 performance

Pure Storage has had a strong start to 2024, having recently posted strong reports in its Q1 earnings report for fiscal year 2025. Revenue is up at Pure, reaching $693.5 million - equivalent to an 18% increase year-over-year. Elsewhere, subscription services revenue reached $346.1 million, up 23% year-over-year. These represent positive figures for Pure given it contends with intense competition in the storage market, butting heads against industry heavyweights such as NetApp, HPE, and Dell EMC.

We're up bright and early here at Resorts World, partly due to a touch of jet lag. But there's not long to go now until the opening keynote here at Pure Accelerate 2024. Across the week, we can expect to hear a lot about cloud storage and how this relates to the ongoing generative AI boom. At last year's event, this was a key talking point, but in the year since then the pace of change has been lightning fast. Pure Storage firmly believes it's the go-to storage provider for enterprises dabbling in generative AI at the moment, largely due to its all-flash storage offerings providing significant performance benefits for those innovation at scale. Sustainability was also a key talking point at Pure Accelerate 2023, and we can expect that to continue at this year's event. While this has been a recurring topic for years now, the emergence of generative AI and the environmental impact of data center operations has very much brought this back into the public eye. You can read more about Pure's approach to sustainability - and how it plans to fix up the data storage industry - below. • Sustainability is more than a flash-in-the-pan topic for the data storage industry