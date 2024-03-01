Pure Storage unveils revamped channel partner program as firm records strong 2023 performance

Pure Storage has announced a host of updates to its channel partner program in a move the data storage provider says will facilitate greater partner empowerment, scale, and preference.

The updated program now includes a new pricing model framework designed to provide partners with a simple product and services MSRP as well as programmatic discounting based on partner type, tier, and deal registrations.

There are also fresh updates to the initiative’s quote configuration and pricing model, which aims to give partners the ability to provide quotes independently.

Similarly, updates to Pure’s SalesForce reporting, dashboard, as well as its recruitment and onboarding tools will facilitate simplified auditing and reporting, the firm said.

The company has also introduced a partner intelligence dashboard to provide partners with visibility into all their engagements with both Pure and their customers. This hub will offer guided proactive recommendations for upgrade, upsell, and renewal opportunities.

In an announcement, Pure Storage said the revamped offering will focus on increased automation, building enhanced tools, and driving partner empowerment to drive partner growth.

“As a service-led company, we are proud of our industry-leading subscription services and our partner-led approach,” commented Wendy Strusrud, VP of global partner sales at Pure Storage.

“Pure Storage has been 100 percent channel-led since its founding, and we recognize the pivotal roles our partners play in delivering innovative storage solutions to customers worldwide.”

Pure Storage builds on a strong 2023 performance

The revamped channel program follows a strong period for Pure, with the company’s full-year revenue growing 3% year-over-year to $2.8 billion.

The firm said its success has been fueled by a hike in demand for storage subscription services as an increasing number of organizations look to reduce data center power consumption and accelerate sustainability efforts.

During Q4 2024, Pure’s subscription services revenue saw a 24% year-over-year increase, taking its total $328.9 million, while subscription service revenue for the full financial year totaled $1.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year. Partner subscriptions now make up half of the firm’s revenue.

Pure said the combination of this strong growth and its new partner program updates will enable it to further support partners’ business growth in the as-a-service era.

“With this next evolution, we aim to empower our partners to drive more value and impact in the as-a-service economy as they meet the dynamic global technology needs of today,” Stusrud added.

Commenting on the changes, Flannery Devine Gibbons, category lead for hybrid platforms at Pure Storage partner CDW, said the program enhancements will provide businesses with more autonomy and control.

"These exciting changes to Pure Storage’s partner programme come at a critical time for our growth as customers are embracing flexible consumption models,” she said. “With Pure, we know we can propose a leading as-a-service solution which is backed by powerful SLAs.

“The programme enhancements enable us to be more proactive, give us autonomy and empower us to offer outcome-based solutions for our joint customers. Pure’s 100% channel focus has been a critical factor in our relationship."