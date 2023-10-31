Advancing your risk management maturity

Enterprises face uncertainty and risks at both project and business levels. Organizations that want a structured approach to tackle the uncertainties that face them must take a phased approach to growing risk and compliance maturity.

Business leaders must create informed strategies that identify control gaps, failures, and improvements. ServiceNow has created this eBook that covers five key stages of risk and compliance maturity for organizations that want to become more competitive and transparent.

The five key stages include:

Ad-hoc reactive responses to events

Systemized processes, risk, and controls within technology

Optimized processes

Connected oversight of risk across the organization

Embedded risk and compliance processes

Create a risk-aware culture that enables a consistent and proactive structure to risk management.

