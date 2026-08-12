Build your cyber resilient foundation B
As cyber threats intensify and data volumes grow across hybrid and multicloud environments, organizations need a resilient, efficient foundation for data protection. This eBook highlights how Dell PowerProtect Data Domain delivers a purpose-built backup architecture designed to simplify operations, reduce costs, and ensure rapid, reliable recovery. By combining industry-leading data reduction, strong security, and high-performance backup and restore capabilities, PowerProtect Data Domain enables organizations to protect more data with less infrastructure while improving recovery confidence. The result is a trusted cyber resilience platform that helps organizations lower risk, control costs, and stay prepared for any disruption.
Asset Type: e-book
Asset Length: 12 pages
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