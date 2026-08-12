Establishing a Solid Foundation for Cyber Resilience B

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Establishing a Solid Foundation for Cyber Resilience
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Cyber resilience helps organizations avoid financial losses, maintain compliance, and ensure continuity in the face of adversary attacks such as ransomware. IT operations teams need a secure technical foundation to protect data and applications that may be targeted for attacks. Organizations need a strong solution that provides the breadth, depth, and reliability required to keep systems running and protect sensitive data in the face of rapidly evolving threats and attacks. This Showcase describes the key capabilities of a powerful cyber resilience solution, describing how the Dell PowerProtect Data Domain family of appliances can provide the strong foundation needed for robust enterprise cyber resilience.

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