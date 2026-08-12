Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery B

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Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

Cyberattacks increasingly target both production environments and backup data, making cyber resilience a critical business priority. Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery helps organizations protect and recover their most critical data by combining immutable backups, operational air-gap isolation, and AI-powered analytics in a secure recovery vault. With integrated CyberSense® technology, organizations can quickly identify compromised data, pinpoint clean recovery points, and accelerate restoration after a cyber incident. The solution enables businesses to reduce risk, strengthen operational resilience, and resume normal operations faster and with greater confidence.

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