Business customer identity for SaaS apps - simplified
Accelerate business growth with a scalable enterprise identity solution purpose-build for SaaS apps
SaaS businesses need a simple, convenient and intuitive way to onboard users, manage authentication, and access control. At the same time, the enterprise demands a frictionless implementation of B2B SaaS applications. Identity management is something that just has to work, no matter how complex the setup.
Identity management offers a clear differentiator in a crowded and competitive SaaS app space, creating an opportunity to secure access at scale, drive user acquisition and use developers' time more productively.
An identity solution should do the heavy lifting of authentication. This way you can focus on delivering business outcomes like:
- Simplified customer onboarding
- Improved customer experiences
- Getting faster in key innovation and development areas
