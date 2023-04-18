Business customer identity for SaaS apps - simplified

SaaS businesses need a simple, convenient and intuitive way to onboard users, manage authentication, and access control. At the same time, the enterprise demands a frictionless implementation of B2B SaaS applications. Identity management is something that just has to work, no matter how complex the setup.

Download this whitepaper to learn how Customer Identity offers a clear differentiator in a crowded and competitive SaaS app space, creating an opportunity to secure access at scale, drive user acquisition and use developers’ time more productively.

An identity solution should do the heavy lifting of authentication. This way you can focus on delivering business outcomes like:

Simplified customer onboarding

Improved customer experiences

Getting faster in key innovation and development areas

Provided by Okta