Conquering technology risk in banking
Five ways leaders can transform technology risk into advantage
Many CIOs who work within banking view technology risk management as a necessary evil. Market disruptions have highlighted the importance of real-time risk control and resilience, and now back office risks are showing up in the front office.
A bank’s ability to innovate is the catalyst for future growth and competitiveness. ServiceNow created this whitepaper to help leaders within banking to understand how banks manage technology risk during a period of accelerated digital. According to the 2023 study performed by ServiceNow and ThoughtLab Group:
- 72% of CEOs say that technology risk is now the biggest risk their bank faces today, and 64% of CEOs expect it to increase over the next two years
- 62% of CFOs say managing the risk of digital innovation is crucial for future growth
- 72% of CROs say that accelerated digital innovation is driving the need to improve technology risk management.
