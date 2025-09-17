Jaguar Land Rover says IT disruption set to continue

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is extending its production shutdown for another week as it works to restore impacted systems following a cyber attack in late August.

"Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday 24th September 2025," a JLR statement said .

“We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time."

The UK-based car manufacturer first revealed it was attacked on 2 September, initially shutting down systems to thwart attackers . This resulted in severe disruption for production lines at a spate of locations, including Solihull and Wolverhampton.

Last week, however, the manufacturer admitted that some data may have been accessed by hackers.

JLR hasn't identified any specific group or actor for the attack, though the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters group has claimed responsibility with cryptic posts on Telegram, where it has also suggested ransomware was used on the JLR IT systems.

Data theft could come back to haunt Jaguar Land Rover

Cyber attacks that target and disrupt the production infrastructure of large manufacturers demonstrate just how intertwined cybersecurity and business resilience need to be, according to James McQuiggan, the CISO advisor at KnowBe4.

"When core systems are taken offline, the impact cascades through employees, suppliers, and customers, showing that business continuity and cyber defence should be indivisible,” McQuiggan said.

Beyond the immediate disruption, however, data theft during such incidents increases the long-term risks, from reputational damage to regulatory consequences, McQuiggan explained.

He advised organizations to regularly test and update their business continuity and incident response plans, strengthen supply chain risk assessments, and adopt zero trust principles to limit attacker movement.

“Just as important is addressing human risk, as social engineering remains the leading entry point for attackers,” McQuiggan said.

“Ongoing security awareness, phishing simulations, and behavior analysis of users in a human risk management program help users recognize and resist malicious tactics. By combining strong technical controls with a culture of cyber resilience, organizations can reduce their exposure and recover with greater confidence."

