Malicious GitHub repositories target users with malware

McAfee has uncovered new malware that's being used to target GitHub users with infostealing malware.

The security firm said it found several GitHub repositories offering video game hacks, cracked software, and free crypto tools that were not what they seemed.

They included game hacks for top-selling video games such as Apex Legends, Minecraft, Counter Strike 2.0, Roblox, Valorant, Fortnite, Call of Duty and GTA V, as well as cracked versions of popular software and services, such as Spotify Premium, FL Studio, Adobe Express, SketchUp Pro, Xbox Game Pass, and Discord.

"These attack chains begin when users would search for Game Hacks, cracked software or tools related to Cryptocurrency on the internet, where they would eventually come across GitHub repositories or YouTube Videos leading to such GitHub repositories, offering such software," said the team.

"We noticed a network of such repositories where the description of software keeps on changing, but the payload remains the same: a Lumma Stealer variant. Every week, a new set of repositories with a new malware variant is released, as the older repositories are detected and removed by GitHub."

The repositories even include distribution licenses and software screenshots to help make them appear legitimate.

There are claims that the package comes with an advanced Anti-Ban system, so their account won’t be suspended, and that the software has a popular community - indicating that it must be safe to use and that, by not using the software, they are missing out.

The repositories also contain instructions on how to download and run the malware. And, in some cases, they ask the user to disable Windows Defender and any anti-virus software first, claiming that because the software is related to game hacks, or by-passing software authentication or crypto-currency mining, anti-virus packages would detect and delete it.

"This social engineering technique, combined with the trustworthiness of GitHub works well in the favor of malware authors, enabling them to infect more users," the researchers said.

"Children are frequently targeted by such scams, as malware authors exploit their interest in game hacks by highlighting potential features and benefits, making it easier to infect more systems."

GitHub is often exploited for malware distribution, thanks to its easy accessibility, trustworthiness, and developer-friendly features. However, attackers can easily create free accounts and host repositories that appear legitimate, leveraging GitHub’s reputation to deceive users.

"The GitHub repository infection chain demonstrates how cybercriminals exploit accessibility and trustworthiness of popular websites such as GitHub, to distribute malware like Lumma Stealer," the researchers said.

"By leveraging the user’s desire to use game hacks, to be better at a certain video game or obtain licensed software for free, they trick users into infecting themselves."