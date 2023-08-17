PowerEdge - Cyber resilient infrastructure for a Zero Trust world

As today’s cyber threats become more destructive, organizations need to be more proactive and comprehensive in their defense strategies. With the adoption of software-defined data centers (SDDC), server security should be considered an essential part of cyber security plans, to mitigate high-impact data breaches.

This whitepaper looks at the current cybersecurity landscape and suggests guiding principles for an effective data security strategy, including a zero trust approach to extensive cyber-resilience.

Download today and learn how to build your own zero trust architecture, and discover the recommended tools to help you get there.

Provided by Dell Technologies | Intel | AMD