From Mishaps to Meltdowns: Protecting and Recovering Active Directory and Entra ID
Microsoft Active Directory is one of the primary targets for attackers, and when it goes down, business comes to a standstill. From user access to critical applications and services to physical building access, the ripple effect of identity downtime is widespread, immediate, and costly. Yet many organizations lack a recovery plan for AD or rely on outdated, manual recovery methods that can leave them offline for days. This expert-led session provides a practical guide to building resilience in your identity infrastructure. We’ll explore various recovery scenarios, from granular object-level restorations to the intricacies of full forest recoveries, discuss key considerations in AD recovery planning, and demonstrate how you can reduce AD recovery time from days to hours with Commvault Cloud. Learn how to automate and accelerate AD forest recovery, and effectively practice and validate your recovery plan, transforming a potential catastrophic crisis into a controlled, predictable, and rapid response.
Speakers
Darren Thomson, Field CTO, Commvault
Dan Conrad, Principal Technologist & Field CTO, Commvault
