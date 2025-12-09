Modern mobile security mindset: Securing teams and mitigating risk

The modern workplace is mobile, making endpoints a primary target for increasingly sophisticated attacks. IT leaders are faced with many challenges to ensure their business data remains safe and protected.

In this whitepaper, we tackle some of these challenges, including;

Data protection and compliance

Phishing protection in the age of AI

Implementing a zero touch approach

Managing mobile device theft

Day to day secure operations and deployments

You’ll also hear exclusively from leading security experts from Samsung Electronics and Android Enterprise on the current market and what the future holds for mobile security.

Download Now