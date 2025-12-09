Modern mobile security mindset: Securing teams and mitigating risk
The modern workplace is mobile, making endpoints a primary target for increasingly sophisticated attacks. IT leaders are faced with many challenges to ensure their business data remains safe and protected.
In this whitepaper, we tackle some of these challenges, including;
- Data protection and compliance
- Phishing protection in the age of AI
- Implementing a zero touch approach
- Managing mobile device theft
- Day to day secure operations and deployments
You’ll also hear exclusively from leading security experts from Samsung Electronics and Android Enterprise on the current market and what the future holds for mobile security.
Download Now
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
Cyber budget cuts are slowing down, but that doesn't mean there's light on the horizon for security teams
News A new ISC2 survey indicates that both layoffs and budget cuts are on the decline
-
IBM’s Confluent acquisition will supercharge its AI credentials
Analysis IBM described Confluent as a “natural fit” for its hybrid cloud and AI strategy, enabling “end-to-end integration of applications, analytics, data systems and AI agents”.
-
CyberFOX for State and Local Government
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Manufacturing
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for K12 Education
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Construction
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Automotive
whitepaper
-
Why IT Leaders Say Yes to CyberFOX AutoElevate
whitepaper
-
Living Off the Land Attacks eBook
whitepaper
-
Why Removing Admin Rights Is a Key to Better Cyber Insurance Rates eBook
whitepaper