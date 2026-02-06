Dell PowerProtect Backup Services Ransomware Survival Guide
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This eBook provides a practical roadmap for surviving ransomware attacks with confidence, using Dell PowerProtect Backup Services as a foundation for resilient data protection. It outlines essential strategies for building a secure, flexible, and scalable recovery architecture that can withstand evolving cyber threats. Readers will gain insights into best practices for backup immutability, recovery testing, and cross-team coordination to minimize downtime and avoid ransom payments. Whether you're refining your cyber resilience strategy or preparing for worst-case scenarios, this asset offers actionable guidance to help you recover faster and smarter.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery
whitepaper
-
From Chaos to Clarity: Experience Data Pipeline Resilience with Clumio In-Place Recovery
whitepaper
-
From Mishaps to Meltdowns: Protecting and Recovering Active Directory and Entra ID
whitepaper
-
Modern mobile security mindset: Securing teams and mitigating risk
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for State and Local Government
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Manufacturing
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for K12 Education
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Construction
whitepaper